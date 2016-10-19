Football: Another dramatic comeback

Overall: Brd 5-3, Bem 1-7

Next: Brainerd in Section 8-5A playoffs 7 p.m. Tuesday TBA.

A steady diet of rushing by Charlie Geraets and their only defensive stands of the night sparked another stirring Brainerd Warrior comeback victory Wednesday.

In the final game of the regular season, the Warriors rallied from an 11-point deficit in the final 10-plus minutes to defeat the Bemidji Lumberjacks 38-33 at Adamson Field.

"You've seen a lot of Warrior comebacks," Brainerd coach Ron Stolski said. "You just saw another one.

"It was a really nice comeback, to come from two touchdowns behind. I'm happy and proud for the kids. It was a heck of a game."

Geraets had a whale of a game, carrying a whopping 45 times for 296 yards and five touchdowns. He lugged the leather 32 times in the second half alone. Geraets entered the game needing just 28 yards to surpass 1,000 for the season.

Trailing 33-22, Brainerd started its second-last possession at its 26. Geraets proceeded to carry six times in the drive which ended with his 2-yard TD run. His 2-point conversion run slashed Bemidji's lead to 33-30 with 7:20 remaining.

The Warriors then forced a Bemidji three and out and got the ball back with 5:38 left at their 38. Geraets proceeded to carry 12 times in the possession which culminated with his 6-yard TD run with 32 seconds remaining. His 2-point conversion run put Brainerd ahead by the final score.

In the final 19 seconds, Bemidji threw four passes, three of which were incomplete. The game ended with a 38-yard completion from quarterback Jonah Muller to Javon Rodgers at the Warrior 7 as time expired.

Brainerd finishes the regular season 5-3 overall and will likely host either Bemidji again or St. Cloud Apollo in the Section 8-5A opening round Tuesday.

The Warriors finished with 461 total yards of offense, 440 rushing, to Bemidji's 400. The Lumberjacks' Ethan Bush rushed for 124 yards. Muller threw for 198 yards and three scores.

"Bemidji is better than their record (1-7), quite a bit better," Stolski said. "They overwhelmed us up front most of the time. I thought their secondary was the best part of their defense. They kept playing back there so we kept running."

Brainerd won despite fumbling four times in the first half, two of which were recovered by the Lumberjacks, and throwing an interception. The Warriors settled down in the second half to outscore Bemidji 30-13 and snap a 2-game losing streak.

The Warriors trailed 14-0 less than eight minutes into the first quarter. On Bemidji's first two possessions, Alex Vollen caught a 24-yard scoring pass from Muller and ran for an 8-yard TD.

Geraets' first TD run was a 2-yarder before quarterback Sam Miller passed to Pat Gervenak for the 2-point conversion and a 14-8 Brainerd deficit.

On the first play of the second quarter, Miller's pass was tipped and intercepted by Bemidji. Bush's 1-yard TD run gave the Lumberjacks a 20-8 halftime lead.

In the third, the teams alternated scoring on their first two possessions. A Luke Wiskow interception led to Geraets' 4-yard TD run and it was 20-14 Bemidji.

Two plays later, Bush and Muller hooked up for a 75-yard TD pass and a 26-14 Bemidji led. Geraets' 4-yard TD run later in the quarter and Miller's 2-point conversion run pulled the Warriors to within 26-22.

Vollen's 7-yard TD reception gave Bemidji a 33-22 edge with 10:24 remaining.

Then the Warriors came storming back.

"On a night like parents' night, you would love to be able to play a lot of kids," Stolski said, "but when we got ourselves in the hole like that, we had to keep digging out. It was a great win."

Bemidji 14 6 6 7—33

Brainerd 8 0 14 16—38

First quarter

Bem-Alex Vollen 24 pass from Jonah Muller (Linaes Whiting kick) 9:28

Bem-Vollen 8 run (Whiting kick) 4:38

Brd-Charlie Geraets 2 run (Pat Gervenak pass from Sam Miller) 2:08

Second quarter

Bem-Ethan Bush 1 run (run fails) 7:16

Third quarter

Brd-Geraets 4 run (run fails) 8:40

Bem-Bush 75 pass from Muller (run fails) 7:03

Brd-Geraets 4 run (Miller run) 3:10

Fourth quarter

Bem-Vollen 7 pass from Muller (Whiting kick) 10:24

Brd-Geraets 2 run (Geraets run) 7:20

Brd-Geraets 6 run (Geraets run) 0:32

Team statistics

Rushing-yards: Brd 440, Bem 202

Passing yards: Brd 21, Bem 198

Total offense: Brd 461, Bem 400

Individual leaders

Rushing: Brd-Charlie Geraets 45-296, Max Zimmerman 9-52, Sam Miller 16-88; Bem-Ethan Bush 23-124

Passing: Brd-Sam Miller 2-4-1-21; Bem-Jonah Muller 8-20-1-198

Receiving: Brd-Max Zimmerman 2-21; Bem-Ethan Bush 1-75, Alex Vollen 5-62, Javon Rodgers 2-61