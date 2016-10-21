Area Volleyball: Crosby-Ironton second at Upsala

The Rangers defeated Milaca, Bertha-Hewitt and Royalton in pool play before losing 2-1 to Holdingford in the championship match.

Michaela Stangel contributed six ace serves and 19 kills while Sam Gutzman finished with 55 digs and eight ace serves and Jami Nelson tipped 85 set assists.

C-I finished the regular season 16-10 and is seeded No. 6 in the South Subsection 8-2A tournament. The Rangers play at No. 3 Wadena-Deer Creek 7 p.m. Thursday.

Team Scores

C-I def. Milaca 2-0 (25-23, 25-19)

C-I def. Bertha-Hewitt 2-1 (21-25, 25-10, 15-10)

C-I def. Royalton 2-0 (25-14, 25-18)

Championship: Holdingford def. C-I 2-1 (17-25, 25-22, 15-13)

Crosby-Ironton statistics

Caitlyn Gutzman 4 ace serves, 26 digs

Danielle Rydberg 3 ace serves, 10 kills, 9 blocks, 1 set assist, 13 digs

Kylie Monson 4 ace serves, 17 kills, 4 blocks, 2 set assists, 32 digs

Shyanne Loiland 44 kills, 14 blocks, 1 set assist, 10 digs

Madison Lattery 1 set assist, 2 digs

Michaela Stangel 6 ace serves, 19 kills, 4 blocks, 25 set assists

Jamie Nelson 4 ace serves, 5 kills, 8 blocks, 85 set assists 22 digs

Nicki Glomski 1 block

Sam Gutzman 8 ace serves, 55 digs

Kat Tauzell 1 block

Overall: C-I 16-10. Next: No. 6 C-I at No. 3 Wadena-Deer Creek in South Subsection 8-2A quarterfinals 7 p.m. Thursday TBA.

Verndale third at Underwood

UNDERWOOD—Shania Glenz and Morgan Glenz dominated the net with a combined 100 kills for the Verndale Pirates who wrapped up their regular season with a third-place finish at the Underwood Tournament Thursday.

Verndale went 2-1 in three pool matches and then defeated Sebeka 2-1 for third-place.

Shania Glenz finished with 65 kills, 42 digs and three ace serves while Morgan Glenz had 35 kills, 44 digs and six ace serves.

Megan Dougherty and Haley Stinar contributed 46 and 43 set assists respectively.

The Pirates enter the West Subsection 5-1A tournament Thursday with a 22-6 record.

Team Scores

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross def. Verndale 2-1 (26-27, 27-26, 15-7)

Verndale def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 2-0 (26-24, 27-25)

Verndale def. New York Mills 2-0 (25-9, 25-23)

Third place: Verndale def. Sebeka 2-1 (16-25, 25-17, 15-9)

Verndale statistics

Allison Olsson 7 kills, 4.5 blocks, 1 set assist, 3 digs

Alyssa Thompson 9 kills, 28 digs

Shania Glenz 3 ace serves, 65 kills, 2 blocks, 42 digs

Mardi Ehrmantraut 14 set assists, 7 digs

Morgan Glenz 6 ace serves, 35 kills, 44 digs

Haley Stinar 3 ace serves, 1 kill, 43 set assists, 29 digs

Megan Dougherty 2 ace serves, 1 kill, 1 block, 46 set assists, 27 digs

Alexys Thompson 7 kills, 0.5 block, 6 set assists, 2 digs

Molly Brownlow 1 ace serve, 43 digs

Overall: V 22-6. Next: Verndale in West Subsection 5-1A Tournament Thursday TBA.