Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Area Volleyball: Crosby-Ironton second at Upsala

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 12:27 a.m.

    UPSALA—Shyanne Loiland pounded 44 kills and had 14 blocks and 10 digs for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers who finished second at the Upsala Tournament Thursday in their final regular-season event.

    The Rangers defeated Milaca, Bertha-Hewitt and Royalton in pool play before losing 2-1 to Holdingford in the championship match.

    Michaela Stangel contributed six ace serves and 19 kills while Sam Gutzman finished with 55 digs and eight ace serves and Jami Nelson tipped 85 set assists.

    C-I finished the regular season 16-10 and is seeded No. 6 in the South Subsection 8-2A tournament. The Rangers play at No. 3 Wadena-Deer Creek 7 p.m. Thursday.

    Team Scores

    C-I def. Milaca 2-0 (25-23, 25-19)

    C-I def. Bertha-Hewitt 2-1 (21-25, 25-10, 15-10)

    C-I def. Royalton 2-0 (25-14, 25-18)

    Championship: Holdingford def. C-I 2-1 (17-25, 25-22, 15-13)

    Crosby-Ironton statistics

    Caitlyn Gutzman 4 ace serves, 26 digs

    Danielle Rydberg 3 ace serves, 10 kills, 9 blocks, 1 set assist, 13 digs

    Kylie Monson 4 ace serves, 17 kills, 4 blocks, 2 set assists, 32 digs

    Shyanne Loiland 44 kills, 14 blocks, 1 set assist, 10 digs

    Madison Lattery 1 set assist, 2 digs

    Michaela Stangel 6 ace serves, 19 kills, 4 blocks, 25 set assists

    Jamie Nelson 4 ace serves, 5 kills, 8 blocks, 85 set assists 22 digs

    Nicki Glomski 1 block

    Sam Gutzman 8 ace serves, 55 digs

    Kat Tauzell 1 block

    Overall: C-I 16-10. Next: No. 6 C-I at No. 3 Wadena-Deer Creek in South Subsection 8-2A quarterfinals 7 p.m. Thursday TBA.

    Verndale third at Underwood

    UNDERWOOD—Shania Glenz and Morgan Glenz dominated the net with a combined 100 kills for the Verndale Pirates who wrapped up their regular season with a third-place finish at the Underwood Tournament Thursday.

    Verndale went 2-1 in three pool matches and then defeated Sebeka 2-1 for third-place.

    Shania Glenz finished with 65 kills, 42 digs and three ace serves while Morgan Glenz had 35 kills, 44 digs and six ace serves.

    Megan Dougherty and Haley Stinar contributed 46 and 43 set assists respectively.

    The Pirates enter the West Subsection 5-1A tournament Thursday with a 22-6 record.

    Team Scores

    Wheaton/Herman-Norcross def. Verndale 2-1 (26-27, 27-26, 15-7)

    Verndale def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 2-0 (26-24, 27-25)

    Verndale def. New York Mills 2-0 (25-9, 25-23)

    Third place: Verndale def. Sebeka 2-1 (16-25, 25-17, 15-9)

    Verndale statistics

    Allison Olsson 7 kills, 4.5 blocks, 1 set assist, 3 digs

    Alyssa Thompson 9 kills, 28 digs

    Shania Glenz 3 ace serves, 65 kills, 2 blocks, 42 digs

    Mardi Ehrmantraut 14 set assists, 7 digs

    Morgan Glenz 6 ace serves, 35 kills, 44 digs

    Haley Stinar 3 ace serves, 1 kill, 43 set assists, 29 digs

    Megan Dougherty 2 ace serves, 1 kill, 1 block, 46 set assists, 27 digs

    Alexys Thompson 7 kills, 0.5 block, 6 set assists, 2 digs

    Molly Brownlow 1 ace serve, 43 digs

    Overall: V 22-6. Next: Verndale in West Subsection 5-1A Tournament Thursday TBA.

    Explore related topics:sportshigh school volleyballCrosby-Ironton RangersVerndale Pirates
    Advertisement
    randomness