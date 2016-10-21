Area Volleyball: Crosby-Ironton second at Upsala
UPSALA—Shyanne Loiland pounded 44 kills and had 14 blocks and 10 digs for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers who finished second at the Upsala Tournament Thursday in their final regular-season event.
The Rangers defeated Milaca, Bertha-Hewitt and Royalton in pool play before losing 2-1 to Holdingford in the championship match.
Michaela Stangel contributed six ace serves and 19 kills while Sam Gutzman finished with 55 digs and eight ace serves and Jami Nelson tipped 85 set assists.
C-I finished the regular season 16-10 and is seeded No. 6 in the South Subsection 8-2A tournament. The Rangers play at No. 3 Wadena-Deer Creek 7 p.m. Thursday.
Team Scores
C-I def. Milaca 2-0 (25-23, 25-19)
C-I def. Bertha-Hewitt 2-1 (21-25, 25-10, 15-10)
C-I def. Royalton 2-0 (25-14, 25-18)
Championship: Holdingford def. C-I 2-1 (17-25, 25-22, 15-13)
Crosby-Ironton statistics
Caitlyn Gutzman 4 ace serves, 26 digs
Danielle Rydberg 3 ace serves, 10 kills, 9 blocks, 1 set assist, 13 digs
Kylie Monson 4 ace serves, 17 kills, 4 blocks, 2 set assists, 32 digs
Shyanne Loiland 44 kills, 14 blocks, 1 set assist, 10 digs
Madison Lattery 1 set assist, 2 digs
Michaela Stangel 6 ace serves, 19 kills, 4 blocks, 25 set assists
Jamie Nelson 4 ace serves, 5 kills, 8 blocks, 85 set assists 22 digs
Nicki Glomski 1 block
Sam Gutzman 8 ace serves, 55 digs
Kat Tauzell 1 block
Overall: C-I 16-10. Next: No. 6 C-I at No. 3 Wadena-Deer Creek in South Subsection 8-2A quarterfinals 7 p.m. Thursday TBA.
Verndale third at Underwood
UNDERWOOD—Shania Glenz and Morgan Glenz dominated the net with a combined 100 kills for the Verndale Pirates who wrapped up their regular season with a third-place finish at the Underwood Tournament Thursday.
Verndale went 2-1 in three pool matches and then defeated Sebeka 2-1 for third-place.
Shania Glenz finished with 65 kills, 42 digs and three ace serves while Morgan Glenz had 35 kills, 44 digs and six ace serves.
Megan Dougherty and Haley Stinar contributed 46 and 43 set assists respectively.
The Pirates enter the West Subsection 5-1A tournament Thursday with a 22-6 record.
Team Scores
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross def. Verndale 2-1 (26-27, 27-26, 15-7)
Verndale def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 2-0 (26-24, 27-25)
Verndale def. New York Mills 2-0 (25-9, 25-23)
Third place: Verndale def. Sebeka 2-1 (16-25, 25-17, 15-9)
Verndale statistics
Allison Olsson 7 kills, 4.5 blocks, 1 set assist, 3 digs
Alyssa Thompson 9 kills, 28 digs
Shania Glenz 3 ace serves, 65 kills, 2 blocks, 42 digs
Mardi Ehrmantraut 14 set assists, 7 digs
Morgan Glenz 6 ace serves, 35 kills, 44 digs
Haley Stinar 3 ace serves, 1 kill, 43 set assists, 29 digs
Megan Dougherty 2 ace serves, 1 kill, 1 block, 46 set assists, 27 digs
Alexys Thompson 7 kills, 0.5 block, 6 set assists, 2 digs
Molly Brownlow 1 ace serve, 43 digs
Overall: V 22-6. Next: Verndale in West Subsection 5-1A Tournament Thursday TBA.