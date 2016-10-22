Area Male Athlete: Lake Region's Orgren owning the pitch

"He works harder than anyone else," said Nate Jensen. "He's a real hard-worker.

"He's in good condition so he doesn't wear down by the end of the game. He likes competition so if he's got a good defender on him, it usually brings out the best in him."

Ogren, who plays point guard for the Hornets' basketball team, is shorter, but muscular, said Nate Jensen. He said Ogren's fast, but not burning-speed fast. Jensen said it's simply a matter of his senior captain outworking the defense and not giving up on plays.

Ogren said it's about setting an example.

--- --- ---

Tyler Ogren

Year: Senior

School: Lake Region

Sport: Soccer

Position: Forward

Highlights: Scored seven goals in two victories

--- --- ---

"This year is different because I'm a senior so I feel I have more of a leadership role," Ogren said. "I feel I have to lead my team by example and not just by saying it. So I feel if I can just go out there and do my part by scoring goals it will motivate the team to do better. That's been my goal and focus this year."

Ogren scored seven of his team-high 23 goals in back-to-back games Monday and Tuesday.

He tallied three goals in a 9-1 victory over Chisago Monday and backed it up with four goals in a 5-0 victory over St. Francis Tuesday.

"Last year he was the third goal-scorer, but this year he's really gone nuts," Nate Jensen said.

Ogren has added four assists helping the Hornets to a 16-2-2 overall record and a 10-0-2 Minnesota Association of Christian Schools record.

Lake Region earned the No. 1 seed for the upcoming MACS state tournament.

"The teams in the conference know him and mark two kids on him," said Nate Jensen. "He tries to do a few more give-and-goes instead of straight dribbling. He keeps the ball on the foot less because he knows they'll be watching him. With Levi (Jensen) next to him, those two play well off each other.

"He's developed a very strong shot this year. Last year, he had an OK shot, but he's added quite a few more mph to it. It's a much stronger kick. With him, it's a lot about his drive and personal desire not to give up on a play and make something out of it."

Of Ogren's 23 goals, 13 have been assisted by long-time teammate Levi Jensen. The two have played together since youth soccer at the YMCA on to LAYSA and now high school.

"We've been friends forever," said Ogren. "We've been playing soccer since we were little all the way through our whole careers. We just kind of had that connection and friendship on and off the field. That's really helped in our sports ability to really connect and read each other's mind."

Nate Jensen said Ogren is a patient leader, not an in-your-face type motivator, Ogren conceded he's not a vocal person, but sports are an important part of his life and he takes them seriously.

"That's where the determination and hustle comes from," said Ogren. "Sports are just a big part of my life. I really enjoy doing this and working hard."

Other notable performances:

Cross country: Tyler Moore, Little Falls, won the St. Cloud Invite in 15:50.63.

Football: Eric Lisson, Staples-Motley, rushed for 155 yards and a touchdown against Wadena-Deer Creek.

Jake Dykhoff, Wadena-Deer Creek, threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns on 18-of-29 passing and ran in the game-winning score against Staples-Motley.

Mack Jones, Verndale, threw for 285 yards and four touchdowns on 12-of-16 passing against Ogilvie. He also rushed for a touchdown.

Noah Gindorff, Crosby-Ironton, rushed for 198 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 33 yards and two touchdowns against Pine City

Jake Larson, Crosby-Ironton, rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass against Pine City.

Derick Hall, Pierz, rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown against Rockford.

Michael Gross, Little Falls, threw for 100 yards and three touchdowns against Zimmerman.

Ridge Hunstad, Pillager, rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns against Pine River-Backus.

Soccer: Nicholas Durfee, Little Falls, scored two goals against Rocori.