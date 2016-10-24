High School Football: Eagles flying into Brainerd to meet Warriors in playoffs
Apollo at Warriors
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Adamson Field, Brainerd
Last meeting: Brainerd won 28-21 Sept. 9
The series: Brainerd leads 38-7
Radio: KLIZ-AM (1380)
Web stream: www.brainerdradio.net.
When the Brainerd Warriors host St. Cloud Apollo in the opening round of the Section 8-5A playoffs Tuesday, they may not recognize the Eagles.
In the process of losing the last seven games of the regular season and earning the sixth seed in the section, Apollo coach Justin Skaalerud said his team has lost several starters to injury.
"We're going into this game trying find ourselves a little bit," he said. "We've been very injury prone this season. We have a lot of kids who have seen their first varsity experience. Wednesday's game (42-21 loss to Sartell) was the first game we came out of in the last five games where we didn't lose at least one starter.
"We're down 13 starters right now from where we were at the beginning of the year. That's provided a lot of guys with opportunities."
Quarterback Joey Atkinson has been one constant for the Eagles. He has completed 143 of 252 passes (56.7 percent) for 2,006 yards and 19 TDs. He's averaging 250.8 yards passing per game.
"Joey's had a great season," Skaalerud said. "He lost his No. 1 target (Peter Nelson) two weeks ago. That was a huge loss for us. Junior John Sithamat has about the same stats as Peter and has really stepped up and taken that No. 1 receiver role."
Nelson suffered a broken hand in the first quarter against Sauk Rapids. The Eagles lost another wide receiver, James Blommel, on the next series.
Sithamat has 45 catches for 696 yards and five TDs. Nelson finished the season with 36 receptions for 564 yards and eight scores, Blommel with 22 grabs for 242 yards and a TD.
"We're going to have to play better pass defense than we've been playing," Warriors coach Ron Stolski said. "We're going to have to find a way to get some pressure on (Atkinson)."
Apollo's offense has produced 183 points but its defense has surrendered 278. However, in defense of its defense, three of the Eagles' seven losses were by a combined average of 5.7 points.
"The second half of the season especially we're trying to get some flow and get into a rhythm but when you're replacing guys—we're pleased with the guys who have come in—you constantly have different lineups and different guys out there.
"Defensively we're still trying to put some things together and slow down the run which Brainerd does very well. That's been our focus ... since we found out we're playing Brainerd."
The third-seeded Warriors finished the regular season on a high note, rallying from a 12-point deficit at halftime and an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to thwart Bemidji 38-33. Brainerd outscored the Lumberjacks 30-13 in the second half, 16-7 in the fourth quarter.
"Certainly one of our goals is to get off to a faster, better start, not be playing from behind," Stolski said. "We've made some mistakes in the first quarter which is not typical. It wasn't typical of our season early. It's just been different kinds of things."
Warrior stats are at www.minnesota-scores.net/stats.
____________________________________________________________
BRAINERD WARRIORS
OFFENSE
WR: 8-Pat Gervenak, 11-Max Boran, 82-Brandon Burgraff, 12-Cade Pikula, 87-Mike Bostrom
T: 75-Michael Bieganek, 74-Hunter Erickson, 71-Ryan Powers
G: 55-Seth Desrocher, 71-Ryan Powers, 52-David Olson, 50-Ryan Peterson
C: 62-Will Schneider, 53-Brett Hague
TE: 91-Greg Rider, 80-Sam Olson
QB: 15-Will Peabody, 7-Sam Miller, 16-Joe Stolski, 14-Abe Schlegel
RB: 28-Charlie Geraets, 34-Max Zimmerman, 27-McCale Peterson, 25-Jacob Ebinger, 37-Joe Klang
FB: 47-Evan Schreifels
DEFENSE
Line: 91-Greg Rider, 95-Isaak Hines, 54-Josh Rushmeyer, 74-Hunter Erickson, 32-Ryan Miller
OLB: 35-Brandon Justin, 48-Taylor Ludwig, 46-Nate King, 45-Morgan Gibson, 31-Corbin Pikula
ILB: 42-Luke Johnson, 55-Seth Desrocher, 54-Josh Rushmeyer, 41-Devan Liebeg
CB: 36-Jeff Spieker, 21-Tanner Stenglein, 38-Chris Karels, 33-Cody Christiansen, 17-Tanner Clink, 22-KJ Jackson, 5-Tristan Richardt
S: 25-Jacob Ebinger, 20-Luke Wiskow, 40-Jake Hodge, 38-Chris Karels
SPECIAL TEAMS
P: 41-Devan Liebeg, 82-Brandon Burgraff
K: 81-Zach Henke
Holder: 15-Will Peabody
Long snapper: 35-Brandon Justin
Punt return: 25-Jacob Ebinger, 20-Luke Wiskow
Kick return: 28-Charlie Geraets, 27-McCale Peterson
___________________________________________
ST. CLOUD APOLLO EAGLES
OFFENSE
QB: 10-Joey Atkinson
RB: 40-Nick Gill
RB: 28-Schanonn Spears Jr.
TE: 34-Peyton Joos
WR: 17-Andrew Timpane
WR: 21-Neal Benson
WR: 13-Jayden Lister
WR: 36-Jonh Sithamat
OL: 59-Isaac Erickson-Thoemke
OL: 64-Chris Hance
OL: 51-Alex Alvord
OL: 71-Eddie Brown-Donald
OL: 62-Jordon Minks
DEFENSE
DE: 35-Max Korte
DE: 74-Zach Willard
DT: 79-Mitch Alvord
DT: 15-Brice Schaefer
DE: 30-Chris Hance
LB: 45-Logan Ford
LB: 33- Armando Thull
LB: 59-Isaac Erickson-Thoemke
CB: 36-Jonh Sithamat
CB: 28-Schanonn Spears Jr.
S: 7-Ashton Ward
SPECIAL TEAMS
Punter: 36-Jonh Sithamat
Kicker: 24-John Blommel
Kicker: 20-Zach Schiltz
Kick return: 13-Jayden Lister
Kick return: 36-Jonh Sithamat
Punt return: 8-Tanner Blommer
______________________________________________
WARRIORS REGULAR SEASON
REGULAR SEASON
Sept 1, at Elk River — Lost 42-0
Sept 9, at St. Cloud Apollo — WON 28-21
Sept 16, Willmar — WON 21-7
Sept 23, at Sauk Rapids — WON 35-7
Sept 30, Moorhead — WON 27-22
Oct 8, Alexandria 2 p.m. — Lost 59-45
Oct 14, at Sartell — Lost 35-7
Oct 19, Bemidji — WON 38-33
____________________________________________
NORTH CENTRAL RED SUBDISTRICT
FINAL SUBDISTRCIT RECORDS
St. Cloud Tech 7-0, Alexandria 6-1, Brainerd 5-2, Sartell 5-2, Moorhead 4-2, Rocori 3-3, Willmar 2-5, Sauk Rapids 1-6, Bemidji 1-6, St. Cloud Apollo 0-7
Oct. 21 Results
Brainerd 38, Bemidji 33
Tech 26, Alexandria 19
Willmar 39, Sauk Rapids 22
Elk River 35, Moorhead 14
Sartell 42, Apollo 21
Rocori 48, Princeton 7
_________________________________________________
SECTION 8-5A
FINAL OVERALL RECORDS
Alexandria 7-1, Sartell 5-3, Brainerd 5-3, Moorhead 4-4, Bemidji 1-7, St. Cloud Apollo 1-7
PLAYOFFS
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Opening round
No. 6 Apollo at No. 3 Brainerd, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Bemidji at No. 4 Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct 29
Semifinals:
Apollo/Brainerd winner at No. 2 Sartell 7 p.m.
Bemidji/Moorhead winner at No. 1 Moorhead TBA
Friday, Nov 4
Championship
At Alexandria, Brainerd, Fergus Falls or St. John's University, 7 p.m.
______________________________________________
TEAM STATS
Points per-game average: Brainerd 25.1, opposition 28.1
Yards per game average: Brainerd 350.9, opposition 380.6