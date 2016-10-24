The series: Brainerd leads 38-7

When the Brainerd Warriors host St. Cloud Apollo in the opening round of the Section 8-5A playoffs Tuesday, they may not recognize the Eagles.

In the process of losing the last seven games of the regular season and earning the sixth seed in the section, Apollo coach Justin Skaalerud said his team has lost several starters to injury.

"We're going into this game trying find ourselves a little bit," he said. "We've been very injury prone this season. We have a lot of kids who have seen their first varsity experience. Wednesday's game (42-21 loss to Sartell) was the first game we came out of in the last five games where we didn't lose at least one starter.

"We're down 13 starters right now from where we were at the beginning of the year. That's provided a lot of guys with opportunities."

Quarterback Joey Atkinson has been one constant for the Eagles. He has completed 143 of 252 passes (56.7 percent) for 2,006 yards and 19 TDs. He's averaging 250.8 yards passing per game.

"Joey's had a great season," Skaalerud said. "He lost his No. 1 target (Peter Nelson) two weeks ago. That was a huge loss for us. Junior John Sithamat has about the same stats as Peter and has really stepped up and taken that No. 1 receiver role."

Nelson suffered a broken hand in the first quarter against Sauk Rapids. The Eagles lost another wide receiver, James Blommel, on the next series.

Sithamat has 45 catches for 696 yards and five TDs. Nelson finished the season with 36 receptions for 564 yards and eight scores, Blommel with 22 grabs for 242 yards and a TD.

"We're going to have to play better pass defense than we've been playing," Warriors coach Ron Stolski said. "We're going to have to find a way to get some pressure on (Atkinson)."

Apollo's offense has produced 183 points but its defense has surrendered 278. However, in defense of its defense, three of the Eagles' seven losses were by a combined average of 5.7 points.

"The second half of the season especially we're trying to get some flow and get into a rhythm but when you're replacing guys—we're pleased with the guys who have come in—you constantly have different lineups and different guys out there.

"Defensively we're still trying to put some things together and slow down the run which Brainerd does very well. That's been our focus ... since we found out we're playing Brainerd."

The third-seeded Warriors finished the regular season on a high note, rallying from a 12-point deficit at halftime and an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to thwart Bemidji 38-33. Brainerd outscored the Lumberjacks 30-13 in the second half, 16-7 in the fourth quarter.

"Certainly one of our goals is to get off to a faster, better start, not be playing from behind," Stolski said. "We've made some mistakes in the first quarter which is not typical. It wasn't typical of our season early. It's just been different kinds of things."

Warrior stats are at www.minnesota-scores.net/stats.

____________________________________________________________

BRAINERD WARRIORS

OFFENSE

WR: 8-Pat Gervenak, 11-Max Boran, 82-Brandon Burgraff, 12-Cade Pikula, 87-Mike Bostrom

T: 75-Michael Bieganek, 74-Hunter Erickson, 71-Ryan Powers

G: 55-Seth Desrocher, 71-Ryan Powers, 52-David Olson, 50-Ryan Peterson

C: 62-Will Schneider, 53-Brett Hague

TE: 91-Greg Rider, 80-Sam Olson

QB: 15-Will Peabody, 7-Sam Miller, 16-Joe Stolski, 14-Abe Schlegel

RB: 28-Charlie Geraets, 34-Max Zimmerman, 27-McCale Peterson, 25-Jacob Ebinger, 37-Joe Klang

FB: 47-Evan Schreifels

DEFENSE

Line: 91-Greg Rider, 95-Isaak Hines, 54-Josh Rushmeyer, 74-Hunter Erickson, 32-Ryan Miller

OLB: 35-Brandon Justin, 48-Taylor Ludwig, 46-Nate King, 45-Morgan Gibson, 31-Corbin Pikula

ILB: 42-Luke Johnson, 55-Seth Desrocher, 54-Josh Rushmeyer, 41-Devan Liebeg

CB: 36-Jeff Spieker, 21-Tanner Stenglein, 38-Chris Karels, 33-Cody Christiansen, 17-Tanner Clink, 22-KJ Jackson, 5-Tristan Richardt

S: 25-Jacob Ebinger, 20-Luke Wiskow, 40-Jake Hodge, 38-Chris Karels

SPECIAL TEAMS

P: 41-Devan Liebeg, 82-Brandon Burgraff

K: 81-Zach Henke

Holder: 15-Will Peabody

Long snapper: 35-Brandon Justin

Punt return: 25-Jacob Ebinger, 20-Luke Wiskow

Kick return: 28-Charlie Geraets, 27-McCale Peterson

___________________________________________

ST. CLOUD APOLLO EAGLES

OFFENSE

QB: 10-Joey Atkinson

RB: 40-Nick Gill

RB: 28-Schanonn Spears Jr.

TE: 34-Peyton Joos

WR: 17-Andrew Timpane

WR: 21-Neal Benson

WR: 13-Jayden Lister

WR: 36-Jonh Sithamat

OL: 59-Isaac Erickson-Thoemke

OL: 64-Chris Hance

OL: 51-Alex Alvord

OL: 71-Eddie Brown-Donald

OL: 62-Jordon Minks

DEFENSE

DE: 35-Max Korte

DE: 74-Zach Willard

DT: 79-Mitch Alvord

DT: 15-Brice Schaefer

DE: 30-Chris Hance

LB: 45-Logan Ford

LB: 33- Armando Thull

LB: 59-Isaac Erickson-Thoemke

CB: 36-Jonh Sithamat

CB: 28-Schanonn Spears Jr.

S: 7-Ashton Ward

SPECIAL TEAMS

Punter: 36-Jonh Sithamat

Kicker: 24-John Blommel

Kicker: 20-Zach Schiltz

Kick return: 13-Jayden Lister

Kick return: 36-Jonh Sithamat

Punt return: 8-Tanner Blommer

______________________________________________

WARRIORS REGULAR SEASON

REGULAR SEASON

Sept 1, at Elk River — Lost 42-0

Sept 9, at St. Cloud Apollo — WON 28-21

Sept 16, Willmar — WON 21-7

Sept 23, at Sauk Rapids — WON 35-7

Sept 30, Moorhead — WON 27-22

Oct 8, Alexandria 2 p.m. — Lost 59-45

Oct 14, at Sartell — Lost 35-7

Oct 19, Bemidji — WON 38-33

____________________________________________

NORTH CENTRAL RED SUBDISTRICT

FINAL SUBDISTRCIT RECORDS

St. Cloud Tech 7-0, Alexandria 6-1, Brainerd 5-2, Sartell 5-2, Moorhead 4-2, Rocori 3-3, Willmar 2-5, Sauk Rapids 1-6, Bemidji 1-6, St. Cloud Apollo 0-7

Oct. 21 Results

Brainerd 38, Bemidji 33

Tech 26, Alexandria 19

Willmar 39, Sauk Rapids 22

Elk River 35, Moorhead 14

Sartell 42, Apollo 21

Rocori 48, Princeton 7

_________________________________________________

SECTION 8-5A

FINAL OVERALL RECORDS

Alexandria 7-1, Sartell 5-3, Brainerd 5-3, Moorhead 4-4, Bemidji 1-7, St. Cloud Apollo 1-7

PLAYOFFS

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Opening round

No. 6 Apollo at No. 3 Brainerd, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Bemidji at No. 4 Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct 29

Semifinals:

Apollo/Brainerd winner at No. 2 Sartell 7 p.m.

Bemidji/Moorhead winner at No. 1 Moorhead TBA

Friday, Nov 4

Championship

At Alexandria, Brainerd, Fergus Falls or St. John's University, 7 p.m.

______________________________________________

TEAM STATS

Points per-game average: Brainerd 25.1, opposition 28.1

Yards per game average: Brainerd 350.9, opposition 380.6