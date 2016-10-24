Search
    High School Football: Eagles flying into Brainerd to meet Warriors in playoffs

    By Mike Bialka Today at 9:23 p.m.
    With the scoreboard in the background, Brainerd Warrior head coach Ron Stolski encourages his team before last week's game with Bemidji. (Steve Kohls/ Brainerd Dispatch)

    Apollo at Warriors

    When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

    Where: Adamson Field, Brainerd

    Last meeting: Brainerd won 28-21 Sept. 9

    The series: Brainerd leads 38-7

    Radio: KLIZ-AM (1380)

    Web stream: www.brainerdradio.net.

    When the Brainerd Warriors host St. Cloud Apollo in the opening round of the Section 8-5A playoffs Tuesday, they may not recognize the Eagles.

    In the process of losing the last seven games of the regular season and earning the sixth seed in the section, Apollo coach Justin Skaalerud said his team has lost several starters to injury.

    "We're going into this game trying find ourselves a little bit," he said. "We've been very injury prone this season. We have a lot of kids who have seen their first varsity experience. Wednesday's game (42-21 loss to Sartell) was the first game we came out of in the last five games where we didn't lose at least one starter.

    "We're down 13 starters right now from where we were at the beginning of the year. That's provided a lot of guys with opportunities."

    Quarterback Joey Atkinson has been one constant for the Eagles. He has completed 143 of 252 passes (56.7 percent) for 2,006 yards and 19 TDs. He's averaging 250.8 yards passing per game.

    "Joey's had a great season," Skaalerud said. "He lost his No. 1 target (Peter Nelson) two weeks ago. That was a huge loss for us. Junior John Sithamat has about the same stats as Peter and has really stepped up and taken that No. 1 receiver role."

    Nelson suffered a broken hand in the first quarter against Sauk Rapids. The Eagles lost another wide receiver, James Blommel, on the next series.

    Sithamat has 45 catches for 696 yards and five TDs. Nelson finished the season with 36 receptions for 564 yards and eight scores, Blommel with 22 grabs for 242 yards and a TD.

    "We're going to have to play better pass defense than we've been playing," Warriors coach Ron Stolski said. "We're going to have to find a way to get some pressure on (Atkinson)."

    Apollo's offense has produced 183 points but its defense has surrendered 278. However, in defense of its defense, three of the Eagles' seven losses were by a combined average of 5.7 points.

    "The second half of the season especially we're trying to get some flow and get into a rhythm but when you're replacing guys—we're pleased with the guys who have come in—you constantly have different lineups and different guys out there.

    "Defensively we're still trying to put some things together and slow down the run which Brainerd does very well. That's been our focus ... since we found out we're playing Brainerd."

    The third-seeded Warriors finished the regular season on a high note, rallying from a 12-point deficit at halftime and an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to thwart Bemidji 38-33. Brainerd outscored the Lumberjacks 30-13 in the second half, 16-7 in the fourth quarter.

    "Certainly one of our goals is to get off to a faster, better start, not be playing from behind," Stolski said. "We've made some mistakes in the first quarter which is not typical. It wasn't typical of our season early. It's just been different kinds of things."

    Warrior stats are at www.minnesota-scores.net/stats.

    ____________________________________________________________

    BRAINERD WARRIORS

    OFFENSE

    WR: 8-Pat Gervenak, 11-Max Boran, 82-Brandon Burgraff, 12-Cade Pikula, 87-Mike Bostrom

    T: 75-Michael Bieganek, 74-Hunter Erickson, 71-Ryan Powers

    G: 55-Seth Desrocher, 71-Ryan Powers, 52-David Olson, 50-Ryan Peterson

    C: 62-Will Schneider, 53-Brett Hague

    TE: 91-Greg Rider, 80-Sam Olson

    QB: 15-Will Peabody, 7-Sam Miller, 16-Joe Stolski, 14-Abe Schlegel

    RB: 28-Charlie Geraets, 34-Max Zimmerman, 27-McCale Peterson, 25-Jacob Ebinger, 37-Joe Klang

    FB: 47-Evan Schreifels

    DEFENSE

    Line: 91-Greg Rider, 95-Isaak Hines, 54-Josh Rushmeyer, 74-Hunter Erickson, 32-Ryan Miller

    OLB: 35-Brandon Justin, 48-Taylor Ludwig, 46-Nate King, 45-Morgan Gibson, 31-Corbin Pikula

    ILB: 42-Luke Johnson, 55-Seth Desrocher, 54-Josh Rushmeyer, 41-Devan Liebeg

    CB: 36-Jeff Spieker, 21-Tanner Stenglein, 38-Chris Karels, 33-Cody Christiansen, 17-Tanner Clink, 22-KJ Jackson, 5-Tristan Richardt

    S: 25-Jacob Ebinger, 20-Luke Wiskow, 40-Jake Hodge, 38-Chris Karels

    SPECIAL TEAMS

    P: 41-Devan Liebeg, 82-Brandon Burgraff

    K: 81-Zach Henke

    Holder: 15-Will Peabody

    Long snapper: 35-Brandon Justin

    Punt return: 25-Jacob Ebinger, 20-Luke Wiskow

    Kick return: 28-Charlie Geraets, 27-McCale Peterson

    ___________________________________________

    ST. CLOUD APOLLO EAGLES

    OFFENSE

    QB: 10-Joey Atkinson

    RB: 40-Nick Gill

    RB: 28-Schanonn Spears Jr.

    TE: 34-Peyton Joos

    WR: 17-Andrew Timpane

    WR: 21-Neal Benson

    WR: 13-Jayden Lister

    WR: 36-Jonh Sithamat

    OL: 59-Isaac Erickson-Thoemke

    OL: 64-Chris Hance

    OL: 51-Alex Alvord

    OL: 71-Eddie Brown-Donald

    OL: 62-Jordon Minks

    DEFENSE

    DE: 35-Max Korte

    DE: 74-Zach Willard

    DT: 79-Mitch Alvord

    DT: 15-Brice Schaefer

    DE: 30-Chris Hance

    LB: 45-Logan Ford

    LB: 33- Armando Thull

    LB: 59-Isaac Erickson-Thoemke

    CB: 36-Jonh Sithamat

    CB: 28-Schanonn Spears Jr.

    S: 7-Ashton Ward

    SPECIAL TEAMS

    Punter: 36-Jonh Sithamat

    Kicker: 24-John Blommel

    Kicker: 20-Zach Schiltz

    Kick return: 13-Jayden Lister

    Kick return: 36-Jonh Sithamat

    Punt return: 8-Tanner Blommer

    ______________________________________________

    WARRIORS REGULAR SEASON

    REGULAR SEASON

    Sept 1, at Elk River — Lost 42-0

    Sept 9, at St. Cloud Apollo — WON 28-21

    Sept 16, Willmar — WON 21-7

    Sept 23, at Sauk Rapids — WON 35-7

    Sept 30, Moorhead — WON 27-22

    Oct 8, Alexandria 2 p.m. — Lost 59-45

    Oct 14, at Sartell — Lost 35-7

    Oct 19, Bemidji — WON 38-33

    ____________________________________________

    NORTH CENTRAL RED SUBDISTRICT

    FINAL SUBDISTRCIT RECORDS

    St. Cloud Tech 7-0, Alexandria 6-1, Brainerd 5-2, Sartell 5-2, Moorhead 4-2, Rocori 3-3, Willmar 2-5, Sauk Rapids 1-6, Bemidji 1-6, St. Cloud Apollo 0-7

    Oct. 21 Results

    Brainerd 38, Bemidji 33

    Tech 26, Alexandria 19

    Willmar 39, Sauk Rapids 22

    Elk River 35, Moorhead 14

    Sartell 42, Apollo 21

    Rocori 48, Princeton 7

    _________________________________________________

    SECTION 8-5A

    FINAL OVERALL RECORDS

    Alexandria 7-1, Sartell 5-3, Brainerd 5-3, Moorhead 4-4, Bemidji 1-7, St. Cloud Apollo 1-7

    PLAYOFFS

    Tuesday, Oct. 25

    Opening round

    No. 6 Apollo at No. 3 Brainerd, 7 p.m.

    No. 5 Bemidji at No. 4 Moorhead, 7 p.m.

    Saturday, Oct 29

    Semifinals:

    Apollo/Brainerd winner at No. 2 Sartell 7 p.m.

    Bemidji/Moorhead winner at No. 1 Moorhead TBA

    Friday, Nov 4

    Championship

    At Alexandria, Brainerd, Fergus Falls or St. John's University, 7 p.m.

    ______________________________________________

    TEAM STATS

    Points per-game average: Brainerd 25.1, opposition 28.1

    Yards per game average: Brainerd 350.9, opposition 380.6

