    High School Football: Spartans ground Flyers 33-7

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 10:09 p.m.

    COLD SPRING—Nick Maslowski ran in the lone Little Falls Flyers touchdown during their 33-7 loss to the No. 3 Rocori Spartans in Section 8-4A quarterfinals Tuesday.

    Austin Erdman rushed 18 times for 59 yards for the Flyers, who finish the season 2-7.

    Little Falls 0 0 0 7—7

    Rocori 8 14 13 0—33

    First quarter

    R-Mathew Koshiol 37 run (kick failed) 9:19

    Second quarter

    R-Nicholas Warne 5 run (Uriel Rodrigez kick) 9:18

    R-Gunnar Feldhege 24 run (Rodrigez kick) 3:26

    Third quarter

    R-Derek Thompson 40 pass from Connor Schoborg (Rodrigez kick) 11:42

    R-Koshiol 10 run (kick failed) 6:26

    Fourth quarter

    LF-Nick Maslowski 9 run (Lillemoe kick) :10

    Team statistics

    Rushes-yards: LF 35-71, R 45-257

    Pass comp-att-int-yds: LF 5-12-2-69, R 5-7-0-91

    Total offense: LF 140, R 348

    Individual leaders

    Rushing: LF-Austin Erdman 18-59

    Passing: LF-Michael Gross 5-12-2-69

    Receiving: LF-Dylan Lukasavitz 3-51

    Overall: LF 2-7.

