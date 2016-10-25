High School Football: Spartans ground Flyers 33-7
COLD SPRING—Nick Maslowski ran in the lone Little Falls Flyers touchdown during their 33-7 loss to the No. 3 Rocori Spartans in Section 8-4A quarterfinals Tuesday.
Austin Erdman rushed 18 times for 59 yards for the Flyers, who finish the season 2-7.
Little Falls 0 0 0 7—7
Rocori 8 14 13 0—33
First quarter
R-Mathew Koshiol 37 run (kick failed) 9:19
Second quarter
R-Nicholas Warne 5 run (Uriel Rodrigez kick) 9:18
R-Gunnar Feldhege 24 run (Rodrigez kick) 3:26
Third quarter
R-Derek Thompson 40 pass from Connor Schoborg (Rodrigez kick) 11:42
R-Koshiol 10 run (kick failed) 6:26
Fourth quarter
LF-Nick Maslowski 9 run (Lillemoe kick) :10
Team statistics
Rushes-yards: LF 35-71, R 45-257
Pass comp-att-int-yds: LF 5-12-2-69, R 5-7-0-91
Total offense: LF 140, R 348
Individual leaders
Rushing: LF-Austin Erdman 18-59
Passing: LF-Michael Gross 5-12-2-69
Receiving: LF-Dylan Lukasavitz 3-51
Overall: LF 2-7.