High School Football: Gindorff, Rangers topple Giants 48-0

Gindorff rumbled for 263 yards on nine carries and completed three of six passes for 74 yards.

C-I amassed 501 rushing yards on 31 carries for a 16.16 yards-per-carry average. Also breaking the century rushing mark were Zac Myhre (8-107) and Jake Larson (9-103). The Rangers finished with a 575-219 advantage in total offensive yards.

Gindorff opened the scoring with his 58-yard run and hit Michael Leonhardt with a 28-yard strike that put C-I up 14-0 heading into the second quarter.

A 70-yard run by Gindorff, a 68-yard dash by Myhre, and a 38-yard rush by Larson gave the Rangers a 34-0 halftime lead.

An 89-yard run by Gindorff and his 33-yard pass to Evan Edmundson in the third wrapped up the scoring.

C-I, which is 7-2 and has won four straight, travels to No. 2 Royalton Saturday for a 2 p.m. Section 7-2A semifinal game.

Mesabi East 0 0 0 0—0

Crosby-Ironton 14 20 14 0—48

First quarter

C-I Noah Gindorff 58 run (Logan Peterson kick)

C-I-Michael Leonhardt 28 pass from Noah Gindorff (Logan Peterson kick)

Second quarter

C-I-Gindorff 70 run (kick fail)

C-I-Zac Myhre 68 run (run fail)

C-I-Jake Larson 38 run (Gindorff run)

Third quarter

C-I-Gindorff 89 run (Peterson kick)

C-I-Evan Edmundson 33 pass from Gindorff (Peterson kick)

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: ME 51-200, C-I 31-501

Pass comp-att-int-yds: ME 1-13-0-19, C-I 3-6-0-74

Total offense: ME 219, C-I 575

Individual leaders

Rushing: C-I-Gindorff 9-263, Larson 9-103, Myhre 8-107, Gabe Ryappy 4-32

Passing: C-I-Gindorff 3-6-0-74

Receiving: C-I-Leonhardt 1-28, Eli Winegarner 1-13, Edmundson 1-33

Overall: C-I 7-2. Next:No. 3 Crosby-Ironton at No. 2 Royalton in Section 7-2A semifinals 1 p.m. Saturday.