    High School Football: Patriots overpower Park Rapids

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 10:11 p.m.

    PEQUOT LAKES—Austin Young caught two touchdown passes from Max Tangen during the No. 4 Pequot Lakes Patriots 35-22 win over No. 5 Park Rapids in the Section 8-3A quarterfinals Tuesday.

    The Patriots won the last three games of the regular season.

    Scoring running plays for the Patriots were Blake Lane with a 24-yard run, Calvin Maske with a 2-yard run and Deven Psyck with a 4-yard run.

    Psyck led on the ground for Pequot Lakes, running a total of 123 yards.

    Park Rapids 0 8 8 6 —22

    Pequot Lakes 7 6 8 14—35

    First quarter

    PL-Blake Lane 24 run (Konrad Nagy kick) 7:03

    Second quarter

    PL-Calvin Maske 2 run (kick failed) 11:56

    PR-Jason Haas 25 pass from Jake Dickinson (Ben Garcelon run) 4:21

    Third quarter

    PR-Garcelon 5 run (Garcelon run) 6:57

    PL-Austin Young 4 pass from Max Tangen (Maxx Schindel pass from Tangen) 2:51

    Fourth quarter

    PL-Deven Psyck 4 run (Deven Psyck run) 6:02

    PR-Garcelon 23 pass from Dickinson (conversion failed) 3:29

    PL-Young 60 pass from Tangen (conversion failed) 2:35

    Team statistics

    Rushes-yards: PR 42-129, PL 41-184

    Pass comp-att-int-yds: PR 9-17-0-133, PL 5-9-0-93

    Total offense: PR 262, PL 277

    Individual leaders

    Rushing: PL-Deven Psyck 22-123, Blake Lane 8-32

    Passing: PL-Max Tangen 5-9-0-93

    Receiving: PL-Austin Young 3-67

    Overall: PL 6-3. Next: No. 4 Pequot Lakes at No. 1 Aitkin in Section 8-3A semifinals TBA Saturday.

