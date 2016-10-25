High School Football: Patriots overpower Park Rapids
PEQUOT LAKES—Austin Young caught two touchdown passes from Max Tangen during the No. 4 Pequot Lakes Patriots 35-22 win over No. 5 Park Rapids in the Section 8-3A quarterfinals Tuesday.
The Patriots won the last three games of the regular season.
Scoring running plays for the Patriots were Blake Lane with a 24-yard run, Calvin Maske with a 2-yard run and Deven Psyck with a 4-yard run.
Psyck led on the ground for Pequot Lakes, running a total of 123 yards.
Park Rapids 0 8 8 6 —22
Pequot Lakes 7 6 8 14—35
First quarter
PL-Blake Lane 24 run (Konrad Nagy kick) 7:03
Second quarter
PL-Calvin Maske 2 run (kick failed) 11:56
PR-Jason Haas 25 pass from Jake Dickinson (Ben Garcelon run) 4:21
Third quarter
PR-Garcelon 5 run (Garcelon run) 6:57
PL-Austin Young 4 pass from Max Tangen (Maxx Schindel pass from Tangen) 2:51
Fourth quarter
PL-Deven Psyck 4 run (Deven Psyck run) 6:02
PR-Garcelon 23 pass from Dickinson (conversion failed) 3:29
PL-Young 60 pass from Tangen (conversion failed) 2:35
Team statistics
Rushes-yards: PR 42-129, PL 41-184
Pass comp-att-int-yds: PR 9-17-0-133, PL 5-9-0-93
Total offense: PR 262, PL 277
Individual leaders
Rushing: PL-Deven Psyck 22-123, Blake Lane 8-32
Passing: PL-Max Tangen 5-9-0-93
Receiving: PL-Austin Young 3-67
Overall: PL 6-3. Next: No. 4 Pequot Lakes at No. 1 Aitkin in Section 8-3A semifinals TBA Saturday.