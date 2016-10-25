High School Football: Verndale rolls over Underwood 48-2

Mack Jones opened the Verndale scoring with a 5-yard run and Schluttner's interception return made it 14-0 at the first break.

Luke Weniger scored on a 9-yard run at 10:59 of the second and 26 seconds later returned an interception 62 yards to the end zone. Schluttner and Taylor Willis caught passes of 22 and 17 yards respectively from Jones to put the Pirates up 42-0 at the intermission.

Following an Underwood safety, Jarret Kveton wrapped up the Verndale scoring with a 1-yard run.

The Pirates held a 267-141 advantage in total offensive yards.

Verndale defeated Underwood 47-0 Oct. 7 during the regular season and will host Brandon-Evansville 2 p.m. Saturday in the Section 4 Nine-Man semi-finals.

Underwood 0 0 2 0—2

Verndale 14 28 6 0—48

First quarter

V-Mack Jones 5 run (Luke Weniger pass from Jones) 7:05

V-45 interception return by Mac Schluttner (run failed) 1:21

Second quarter

V-Weniger 9 run (Jones kick) 10:59

V-Weniger 62 interception return (Jones run) 10:33

V-Schluttner 22 pass from Jones (kick fail) 6:12

V-Taylor Willis 17 pass from Jones (Jones kick) 2:18

Third quarter

U-safety 8:29

V-Jarret Kveton 1 run (pass fail) 3:28

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: V 38-164, U 34-68

Pass comp-att-int-yds: V 8-16-1-103, U 7-18-6-73

Total offense: V 267, U 141

Individual leaders

Rushing: V-Wenniger 9-48, Kveton 11-39, Jones 9-35, Taylor Willis 2-34

Passing: V-Jones 7-14-1-87, Tate Bounds 1-2-0-16

Receiving: V-Taylor Willis 2-34

Overall: V 9-0. Next: Verndale hosts Brandon-Evansville in Section 4 Nine-Man semifinals 2 p.m. Saturday.