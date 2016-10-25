High School Football: Huskies drop Eagles 50-6
PILLAGER—Ridge Hunstad scored on runs of 55 and 48 yards and quarterback Joss Doss threw for two touchdowns to lead the top-seeded and third-ranked Pillager Huskies to a 50-6 win over No. 8 seeded Long Prairie-Grey Eagle in Tuesday's Section 6-2A's quarterfinal game.
Damian Fink plunged in from a yard out to open the scoring for the Huskies who scored on all six of their first half possessions.
Doss threw strikes of 17 and 15 yards to Eli Horn and Ryan Foehrenbacher giving Pillager a 24-0 lead at the first break.
Hunstad tallied his two scores sandwiched around a 4-yard run by Andy Putnam in the second quarter for a 43-0 halftime advantage.
Aaron Klein wrapped up the Huskies scoring with a 4-yard run in the third.
Hunstad finished with 164 yards on eight carries and Doss completed seven of 10 passes for 120 yards.
Pillager hosts Staples-Motley 7 p.m. Saturday in the Section 6-2A semifinals.
LP-GE 0 0 0 6—6
Pillager 24 19 7 0—50
First quarter
Pill-Damian Fink 1 run (Joss Doss run)
Pill-Eli Horn 17 pass from Doss (Ridge Hunstad pass from Doss)
Pill-Ryan Foehrenbacher 15 pass from Doss (Hunstad pass from Doss)
Second quarter
Pill-Hunstad 55 run (PAT fail)
Pill-Andy Putnam 4 run (PAT fail)
Pill-Hunstad 48 run (Bo Kruchten kick)
Third quarter
Pill-Aaron Klein 4 run (Krutchten kick)
Fourth quarter
LPGE-Dain Holmquist 1 run (PAT fail)
Team statistics
Rushes-yards: Pill 39-301
Pass comp-att-int-yds: Pill 7-10-0-120
Total offense: Pill 421
Individual leaders
Rushing: Pill-Hunstad 8-164
Passing: Pill-Doss 7-10-0-120
Receiving: Pill-Damian Fink 1-52
Overall: 9-0. Next: Pillager hosts Staples-Motley in Section 6-2A semifinal 7 p.m. Saturday.