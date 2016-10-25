High School Football: Huskies drop Eagles 50-6

Damian Fink plunged in from a yard out to open the scoring for the Huskies who scored on all six of their first half possessions.

Doss threw strikes of 17 and 15 yards to Eli Horn and Ryan Foehrenbacher giving Pillager a 24-0 lead at the first break.

Hunstad tallied his two scores sandwiched around a 4-yard run by Andy Putnam in the second quarter for a 43-0 halftime advantage.

Aaron Klein wrapped up the Huskies scoring with a 4-yard run in the third.

Hunstad finished with 164 yards on eight carries and Doss completed seven of 10 passes for 120 yards.

Pillager hosts Staples-Motley 7 p.m. Saturday in the Section 6-2A semifinals.

LP-GE 0 0 0 6—6

Pillager 24 19 7 0—50

First quarter

Pill-Damian Fink 1 run (Joss Doss run)

Pill-Eli Horn 17 pass from Doss (Ridge Hunstad pass from Doss)

Pill-Ryan Foehrenbacher 15 pass from Doss (Hunstad pass from Doss)

Second quarter

Pill-Hunstad 55 run (PAT fail)

Pill-Andy Putnam 4 run (PAT fail)

Pill-Hunstad 48 run (Bo Kruchten kick)

Third quarter

Pill-Aaron Klein 4 run (Krutchten kick)

Fourth quarter

LPGE-Dain Holmquist 1 run (PAT fail)

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: Pill 39-301

Pass comp-att-int-yds: Pill 7-10-0-120

Total offense: Pill 421

Individual leaders

Rushing: Pill-Hunstad 8-164

Passing: Pill-Doss 7-10-0-120

Receiving: Pill-Damian Fink 1-52

Overall: 9-0. Next: Pillager hosts Staples-Motley in Section 6-2A semifinal 7 p.m. Saturday.