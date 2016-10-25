Area Football: Cardinals advance with big win over W-DC

STAPLES—Both Travis VanOverbeke and Hunter Berggren talked about focus.

But focus doesn't usually translate into a 54-point swing.

That was the difference between when the Staples-Motley Cardinals lost to the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines 28-20 Oct. 14 to when the No. 4 seeded Cardinals eliminated No. 5 W-DC 46-0 from the Section 6-2A playoffs Tuesday.

"I think we really just started clicking as a team," said Berggren. "I was telling my center all week to just win this battle. One play at a time. I got your back. You have mine. We just had to go out and do that and I think we really clicked. We came together as a team and we showed it."

VanOverbeke called it the best overall game his team has put together. The S-M head coach called it a new focus. Rushing for 325 yards and five touchdowns and holding W-DC to just 141 yards of total offense helped.

Throw in a 36-yard interception return for a touchdown by Mason Rychner and the Cardinals went from a team that had lost two straight to a team that will be playing in the Section 6-2A semifinals Saturday.

"We were pretty down," said Berggren about the two losses to end the regular season. "They were loses that shouldn't have happened and it was frustrating. We weren't the team that we are. We weren't playing like the team that we are. We were starting to get a little bit down, but we just needed to keep refocusing. Sections started and everyone starts 0-0 and we just have to win. It's win or go home."

Berggren rushed for 182 yards on 23 carries. The senior fullback scored on runs of 10-, 1- and 21-yards to turn a 16-0 lead into a 46-0 lead as the Cardinals posted 30 points in the third quarter.

Rychner's pick was also part of the third quarter explosion.

"There weren't any adjustments, but we did speak about entering into the half, I mean it was just a two score game, so we just wanted to make sure we were back to ground zero," VanOverbeke said. "We wanted the kids to think it was 0-0 and kind of hit that reset button to get back to work. Fortunately, we got a turnover, and that was a big pick six from Mason Rychner. He needed that. He's been bounced around this year. We had guys working their tail off tonight.

"Alex Erpelding, I can't say enough about him. Trey Skeesick has been doing his job and he's been doing it better every week. He's molding into something special."

Dalton Holmberg added 123 yards on 22 carries. He scored the game's first two touchdowns during a turnover-plagued first half. Holmberg tallied from 6 and 1 yards and added four two-point conversions.

Rychner finished with two interceptions as S-M's defense and the score forced W-DC to pass 34 times. Wolverines quarterback Jake Dykhoff finished 13-for-34 for 134 yards. His top target was Dylan McManigle, who caught five of those passes for 79 yards.

Three times W-DC drove deep into Cardinals territory in the first half. The Wolverines first two possessions ended on the Cardinals' 30 and 19. Late in the second, W-DC orchestrated a 10-play, 54-yard drive that ended when Rychner intercepted a pass in the end zone.

"I think with the addition of a couple of guys into the lineup that certainly helped," said VanOverbeke. "With some defensive guys back we suffocated them. I just think, we've worked really hard since that last Wadena game. It was not a great game for us. If anyone was there watching that particular game they probably thought it was a great football game because it was back and forth. But tonight was the best team effort I've seen from my guys all year—special teams, defensively and offensively."

Wadena-Deer Creek 0 0 0 0—0

Staples-Motley 8 8 30 0—46

First quarter

SM-Dalton Holmberg 6 run (Holmberg run) 5:36

Second quarter

SM-Holmberg 1 run (Hunter Berggren run) 3:39

Third quarter

SM-Berggren 10 run (Holmberg run) 8:38

SM-Berggren 1 run (Holmberg run) 6:18

SM-Mason Rychner 36 INT return (Holmberg run) 5:29

SM-Berggren 21 run (run failed) 1:19

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: SM 54-325, WDC 15-7

Pass comp-att-int-yds: SM 2-5-1-59, WDC 13-34-2-134

Total offense: SM 59-384, WDC 49-141

Individual leaders

Rushing: SM-Hunter Berggren 23-182, Dalton Holmberg 22-123, Josh Lombard 4-(-1), Cade Schmidt 3-6, Zac Carlson 2-15; WDC-Jake Dykhoff 9-(-3), Dacotah Mittag 4-15, Preston Warren 1-1, Dylan Kern 1-(-1)

Passing: SM-Lombard 2-5-54; WDC-Dykhoff 13-34-134

Receiving: SM-Mason Rychner 2-54; WDC-Tyler Fitzsimons 3-54, Cody Wegscheid 2-9, Dylan McManigle 6-79, Warren 1-(-7) Mittag 1-(-1), No. 6 2-42