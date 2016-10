Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 8 10 18

Little Falls 25 25 25

Little Falls statistics

Rachel Tembreull 3 kills, 2 set assists

Allie Steinmetz 4 digs

Sydney Berg 9 kills, 1 ace, 2 digs

Abi Miller 3 aces, 1 dig

Kailee Hanfler 3 kills

Mackenzie Jendro 4 kills, 3 digs

Kailey Ginter 9 set assists, 1 dig

Sophia Sowada 4 kills, 2 blocks

Rachel Boros 5 kills, 10 digs, 1 block

Terra Motschke 3 aces, 10 digs

Overall: LF 6-20. Next: No. 7 Little Falls at No. 2 Pierz in in North Subsection 6-2A quarterfinals 7 p.m. Thursday.

Barnesville 3, Staples-Motley 0

BARNESVILLE—Mackenzie Zetah and Ashley Vasquez each collected two kills as the Staples-Motley Cardinals were swept by the Barnesville Trojans in their final match of the regular season Monday.

Barnesville 25 25 25

Staples-Motley 10 14 8

Staples-Motley statistics

Mackenzie Zetah 5 digs, 2 kills

Ashley Vasquez 3 digs, 2 kills

Camryn Banaka 5 digs, 3 assists

Chelsea Nanik 7 digs, 1 assist

Alex Davis 3 digs

Jenna Trantina 6 digs

Paige Kittleson 1 ace serve, 3 digs, 1 kill

Taylor Heldman 1 dig, 1 assist

Overall: SM 5-21. Next: No. 8 Staples-Motley at No. 1 Park Rapids in South Subsection 8-2A quarterfinals 7 p.m. Thursday.