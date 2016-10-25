Next: No. 3 Brainerd at No. 2 Sartell in Section 8-5A semifinals 7 p.m. Saturday.

Until 1:07 remained to be played, the outcome was never certain.

That's when the third-seeded Brainerd Warriors finally got the No. 6 St. Cloud Apollo Eagles to go four and out. That enabled Brainerd to regain possession at its 34, kneel down twice and secure a hairy 48-35 win in the opening round of Section 8-5A playoffs Tuesday at Adamson Field.

The Warriors led 40-14 and 48-22 at the end of three quarters. Apollo outscored the Warriors 13-0 in the fourth to throw the game into a tizzy.

"The first half was pretty well-played," Warriors coach Ron Stolski said. "It was another one of those shoot-out sort of things. But again we saw a very good player, we saw a couple. Their quarterback is very good. I thought our running game was good, and for the most part I thought our defense was good."

Brainerd running back Charlie Geraets had another great night with 30 carries for 288 yards and three touchdown runs. In addition, he ran for two 2-point conversions, threw a touchdown pass and tossed a 2-point conversion pass.

Apollo quarterback Joey Atkinson, a 2,000-yard passer entering the contest, put on a clinic as he completed 18 of 27 attempts for 205 yards. He ran for two TDs and for a 2-point conversion.

Atkinson's favorite target was John Sithamat who finished with eight receptions for 157 yards and a score.

The Warriors pressured Atkinson all night, sacking him at least three times. Brainerd caused two turnovers with Tanner Clink intercepting a pass and Nathan King pouncing on a fumble.

Brainerd led 32-14 at the half. It scored 22 unanswered points in the second and third quarters. The Warriors finished with a 529-389 edge in total yards.

The Warriors built a 40-14 edge with 4:38 left in the third on Max Zimmerman's 1-yard plunge and Geraets' 2-point run. Schannon Spears then ran 28 yards for an Apollo score, Atkinson added the 2-pointer and it was 40-22.

Three plays later the Warriors scored on Sam Miller's 32-yard TD pass to Will Peabody. Geraets ran for the conversion and a 48-22 edge.

But the Eagles wouldn't go away in the fourth quarter. Assisted by a 15-yard pass interference penalty against Brainerd, Atkinson ran for a 2-yard score and the Eagles trailed 48-28 with 9:59 left.

After Brainerd made one first down on its next series, Apollo took over and scored again, this time on a Nick Gill 1-yard dive. John Blommel's kick was the final score by either team.

Apollo then recovered an onside kick but couldn't score. The Warriors got the ball back and had a 22-yard scoring toss from Peabody to Cade Pikula nullified by a procedure penalty.

The Eagles made three first downs on what turned out to be the game's final possession. Facing fourth and 10, Atkinson scrambled 9 yards, falling a yard shy of a first down, ending the Eagles' season with eight straight losses.

Brainerd moves on to play at second-seeded Sartell at 7 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals. The Sabres beat the Warriors 35-7 during the regular season.

"We'll have to play better Saturday," Stolski said, "but we will."

Apollo 7 7 8 13—35

Brainerd 6 26 16 0—48

First quarter

Brd-Charlie Geraets 1 run (kick fails) 9:04

SC-Joey Atkinson 1 run (John Blommel kick) 2:40

Second quarter

Brd-Will Peabody 20 run (pass fails) 11:49

Brd-Geraets 18 run (run fails) 8:16

SC-John Sithamat 49 pass from Neal Benson (Blommel kick) 6:15

Brd-Geraets 2 run (Peabody pass from Geraets) 4:14

Brd-Max Boran 10 pass from Geraets (kick fails) 0:53

Third quarter

Brd-Max Zimmerman 1 run (Geraets run) 4:38

SC-Schannon Spears 43 run (Atkinson run) 2:28

Brd-Peabody 32 pass from Sam Miller (Geraets run) 1:44

Fourth quarter

SC-Atkinson 2 run (run fails)9:59

SC-Nick Gill 1 run (Blommel kick) 5:07

Team statistics

Rushing yards: Brd 440, SC 135

Passing yards: Brd 89, SC 254

Total offense: Brd 529, SC 389

Individual leaders

Rushing: Brd-Will Peabody 8-38, Charlie Geraets 30-288, Max Zimmerman 10-49, McCale Peterson 7-20, Sam Miller 7-52; SC-Joey Atkinson 18-51, Nick Gill 4-21, Schanonn Spears Jr. 10-46

Passing: Brd-Will Peabody 1-5-16, Sam Miller 3-6-63, Charlie Geraets 1-1-10; SC-Joey Atkinson 18-27-205, Neal Benson 1-1-49

Receiving: Brd-Pat Gervenak 2-46, Max Boran 1-10, Will Peabody 2-33; SC-Peyton Joos 2-18, Jayden Lister 6-57, John Sithamat 8-157