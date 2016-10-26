State Tennis: Cardinals' Edin confident, ready to play at state
Izabella Edin's goal is to play great tennis and have fun doing it.
That's what the Staples-Motley Cardinals' No. 1 singles player has done all season and it's turned into a 33-0 record heading into the Class 1A state singles tournament Thursday at Reed-Sweet Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis.
Edin placed third as a sophomore before taking a year off from Minnesota State High School League competition to play in the United States Tennis Association. She didn't miss a beat in her return as she cruised through the Section 8-1A bracket to earn the No. 2 seed in the 16-player singles bracket. Edin will open at state against junior Cindy Li of Cotter.
"I don't mind having the No. 2 seed," said Edin. "I recognize a lot of the names on my side of the bracket. I know Natalie Cahill (of Pine City). I played her my sophomore year at state and it went three sets so she'll be good competition if I meet her, but I also recognize Arlina Shen of Blake. I played her a couple of times in USTA."
--- --- ---
Class 1A state tennis
- What: Class 1A state individual singles tournament
- Who: Staples-Motley senior Izabella Edin
- First-round opponent: Cotter junior Cindy Li
- When: 8 a.m. Thursday
- Where: Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis, Minneapolis
Edin drove to St. Cloud six times this past week in preparation for the state tournament. She said being familiar with the Minneapolis facility and knowing some of the faces will make things more relaxing at state.
Cardinals' head coach Kayla Janson believes Edin is confident heading into her final state tournament.
"She is very confident and definitely ready to play," said Janson. "It does help that she's been at the state tournament before. She knows what to expect. She knows that she'll need to take her game up another level, which she can. She'll be ready to do that. I think a lot of the girls she has played before."