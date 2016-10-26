Edin placed third as a sophomore before taking a year off from Minnesota State High School League competition to play in the United States Tennis Association. She didn't miss a beat in her return as she cruised through the Section 8-1A bracket to earn the No. 2 seed in the 16-player singles bracket. Edin will open at state against junior Cindy Li of Cotter.

"I don't mind having the No. 2 seed," said Edin. "I recognize a lot of the names on my side of the bracket. I know Natalie Cahill (of Pine City). I played her my sophomore year at state and it went three sets so she'll be good competition if I meet her, but I also recognize Arlina Shen of Blake. I played her a couple of times in USTA."

Class 1A state tennis

What: Class 1A state individual singles tournament

Who: Staples-Motley senior Izabella Edin

First-round opponent: Cotter junior Cindy Li

When: 8 a.m. Thursday

Where: Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis, Minneapolis

Edin drove to St. Cloud six times this past week in preparation for the state tournament. She said being familiar with the Minneapolis facility and knowing some of the faces will make things more relaxing at state.

Cardinals' head coach Kayla Janson believes Edin is confident heading into her final state tournament.

"She is very confident and definitely ready to play," said Janson. "It does help that she's been at the state tournament before. She knows what to expect. She knows that she'll need to take her game up another level, which she can. She'll be ready to do that. I think a lot of the girls she has played before."