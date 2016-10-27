Area Volleyball: Storm ends Warriors' season

Cara Helgeson collected 19 set assists and Kaylee Johnson added 11 digs for Brainerd which lost its last five matches to finish the season 8-24.

"I'd like to thank Kaylee (Johnson), Sammy (Moser), Jillian (Ewald), Katie (Jobe) and (student manager) Elizabeth (Sobania) for all their years of enhancing the Warrior volleyball program. I couldn't be prouder of them," Warriors coach Jared Diem said. "It is also the start of something great. The tandem of Courtney Russell and Lillee Hardee is going to be something to watch and Ellie Peabody working the back row. We have two setters ready to move the ball and some height coming up.

"The girls played hard and gave it their all tonight. Avery (Eckman) rolled her ankle in warmups so that affected her and we couldn't control the serve receive consistently. When we did, we controlled the game. Lots of highlights. The coaches and myself are already planning with excitement for next year. Thanks to all who supported us."

Sauk Rapids 25 25 25

Brainerd 16 19 19

Brainerd statistics

Katie Jobe 3 kills, 1 ace serve, 1 block

Kaylee Johnson 2 ace serves, 11 digs

Cara Helgeson 1 kill, 2 digs, 19 set assists

Lillee Hardee 3 kills, 1.5 blocks, 1 set assist

Kelsey Stroot 1 kill, 2 ace serves, 2 digs, 1.5 blocks

Ellie Peabody 1 dig

Courtney Russell 12 kills, 7 digs, 1 block,

Avery Eckman 3 kills, 1 dig

Overall: Brainerd finishes 8-24.