Area Volleyball: Storm ends Warriors' season
SAUK RAPIDS—Courtney Russell smacked 12 kills as the No. 12-seeded Brainerd Warriors were swept by the No. 5 Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm in a Section 8-3A first-round play-in game Wednesday.
Cara Helgeson collected 19 set assists and Kaylee Johnson added 11 digs for Brainerd which lost its last five matches to finish the season 8-24.
"I'd like to thank Kaylee (Johnson), Sammy (Moser), Jillian (Ewald), Katie (Jobe) and (student manager) Elizabeth (Sobania) for all their years of enhancing the Warrior volleyball program. I couldn't be prouder of them," Warriors coach Jared Diem said. "It is also the start of something great. The tandem of Courtney Russell and Lillee Hardee is going to be something to watch and Ellie Peabody working the back row. We have two setters ready to move the ball and some height coming up.
"The girls played hard and gave it their all tonight. Avery (Eckman) rolled her ankle in warmups so that affected her and we couldn't control the serve receive consistently. When we did, we controlled the game. Lots of highlights. The coaches and myself are already planning with excitement for next year. Thanks to all who supported us."
Sauk Rapids 25 25 25
Brainerd 16 19 19
Brainerd statistics
Katie Jobe 3 kills, 1 ace serve, 1 block
Kaylee Johnson 2 ace serves, 11 digs
Cara Helgeson 1 kill, 2 digs, 19 set assists
Lillee Hardee 3 kills, 1.5 blocks, 1 set assist
Kelsey Stroot 1 kill, 2 ace serves, 2 digs, 1.5 blocks
Ellie Peabody 1 dig
Courtney Russell 12 kills, 7 digs, 1 block,
Avery Eckman 3 kills, 1 dig
Overall: Brainerd finishes 8-24.