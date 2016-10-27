Area Volleyball: Gobblers move on to subsection semifinals

Taylor Ehnstrom amassed 36 set assists for the Gobblers who have won eight matches in a row and host No. 3 Duluth Marshall in the semifinals Friday. Duluth defeated No. 6 Mora 3-1 Wednesday.

MLWR 12 19 17

Aitkin 25 25 25

Aitkin statistics

Ally Bright 9 kills, 5 digs

Samantha Stiernagle 8 digs

Taylor Ehnstrom 2 ace serves, 3 digs, 36 set assists

Taylor Crotty 1 ace serve, 4 digs

Ellie Michaletz 1 ace serve, 6 digs, 12 kills

Maggi Fellerman 1 ace serve, 3 digs, 13 kills, 4 blocks

Kaija Davies 1 kill

Overall: A 23-6. Next: No. 3 Duluth Marshall at No. 1 Aitkin in Subsection 1, Section 7-2A semifinals 7 p.m. Friday.