    Sports boosters luncheon Thursday at Blue Room

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 10:21 p.m.

    The weekly Brainerd Sports Boosters Club luncheon is scheduled Thursday at the Blue Room, 219 S. 9th St., Brainerd.

    Lunch begins at noon and the program at 12:20 p.m. Girls swimming and diving is the program this week. Cross country runner Meritt Miller and running back Charlie Geraets are the Warrior Athletes of the Week.

    The boosters are offering lunch cards again this year. Purchase a $100 lunch card at Thursday's lunch. The weekly fee of $11 includes meal, beverage and tip or attend the program only at no cost.

    For more information about the boosters and their upcoming events visit www.brainerdsportsboosters.org.

