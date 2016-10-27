Sweeney finished second in girls meet. Anderson finished fifth while Andres was 10th in the boys race.

The Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball and West Central Area girls teams advanced to state while Annon Donnay of Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball was the individual champion.

Ryler Nelson of West Central raced to the boys title. West Central and New London-Spicer advanced to state in team competition.

Boys results

Team scores: 1-West Central 87, 2-New London-Spicer 105, 3-Albany 130, 4-Holdingford 178, 5-Melrose 178, 6-Breckenridge-Wahpeton 183, 7-Staples-Motley 190, 8-Morris Area Chokio Alberta 229, 9-Benson-Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 241, 10-Ottertail Central 266, 11-Litchfield 276, 12-Pierz 314, 13-Royalton 316, 14-Paynesville 331, 15-Osakis 358, 16-Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 425, 17-Eden Valley-Watkins 430, 18-Saint John's Prep 451, 19-Sauk Centre 472, 20-Pillager 580, 21-Wheaton-Herman-Norcross 654

Individual winner: 1-Ryley Nelson (WC) 20:23.5

Pierz results: 10-Jake Andres 21:26.3, 31-Cole Andres 22:17.9, 73-Alex Gottwalt 23:11, 81-Jaden Hennen 23:27, 129-Carson Yates 26:31.5, 130-Will Heschke 26:52.6, 144-Charles Pekar 30:59.2

Pillager results: 112-Zeke Gilbertson 24:50.6, 116-Jared Eng 25:06.6, 118-Anthony Jansen 25:11.5, 122-Brennen Bordwell 25:48.1, 127-Zacc Gilbertson 26:15.4, 132-Garrett Olson 27:15

Staples-Motley results: 5-Emmet Anderson 21:01, 20-Ben Bartezak 21:57.4, 35-Tanner Robben 22:25.3, 67-Jack Tyrrell 22:59.1, 70-Coleman Klimek 23:05, 71-Brayden Christensen 23:06.2

Girls results

Team scores: 1-Eden Valley-Watkins 75, 2-West Central Area 76, 3-Albany 92, 4-Morris Area Chokio Alberta 160, 5-Staples-Motley 171, 6-Osakis 183, 7-New London-Spicer 229, 8-Ottertail Central 259, 9-Paynesville 266, 10-Sauk Centre 279, 11-Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 295, 12-Melrose 298, 13-Holdingford 305, 14-Breckenridge-Wahpeton 349, 15-Litchfield 416, 16-Pierz 420, 17-St. John's Prep 421, 18-Royalton 450

Individual winner: Anna Donnay (EVW) 18:37

Pierz results: 48-Brenna Andres 21:45.3, 58-Sam Winscher 21:58, 79-Allyssa Gall 22:56.6, 120-Elise Yates 25:18.8, 122-Grace Marshik 25:25.7, 139-Katie Schaefer 27:35.4

Pillager results: 102-Emma Hardy 24:18.3, 107-Karly Clyne 24.25.4, 126-Allie Watson 25:45.3, 133-Makayla Loftis 26:39.4, 135-Vanessa Peterson 26:53.1, 136-Emily Kautz 26.56.1, 140-Ally Smith 28:12.2

Staples-Motley results: 2-Kira Sweeney 19:18.5, 24-Addison Lorber 20:36.4, 36-Ameara Chenoweth 21:12.8, 39-Taylor Yungbauer 21:22.8, 71-Kaitlyn Smith 22:44.3, 72-Natalie Kleiberova 22:44.4, 89-Mackenzie Wilds 23:26.6,

Next: Class 1A state meet, St. Olaf College, Northfield, Class 1A boys 10 a.m. Nov. 5, Class 1A girls 11 a.m. Nov. 5.