Area Volleyball: No. 5 Huskies upend No. 4 Laporte

Tricia Engholm contributed 32 set assists and 18 digs and Kassie Gardner and Hailea Books each had 21 digs for the Huskies.

Laporte 25 25 28 26 12

Pillager 17 27 30 24 15

Pillager statistics

Kaitlyn Luksik 2 ace serves, 18 kills, 1 block, 31 digs

Tricia Engholm 2 ace serves, 32 set assists, 18 digs

Kassie Gardner 2 ace serves, 11 kills, 21 digs

Jordan Forsberg 5 ace serves, 2 kills, 3 set assists, 9 digs,

Samantha Thomas 3 ace serves, 10 kills, 1 block, 3 digs

Hailea Books 2 ace serves, 1 kills, 21 digs

Overall: P 13-12. Next: Pillager at No. 1 Pine River-Backus in East Subsection 5-1A quarterfinals 7 p.m. Friday.

Pierz 3,

Little Falls 0

PIERZ—Cassie Smieja, Kacy Broschofsky, Kylie Porter, and Rebecca Athman all notched seven kills while BreAnna Hopkins tipped 18 set assists for the No. 2-seeded Pierz Pioneers in a 3-0 win over No. 7 Little Falls in the North Subsection 6-2A quarterfinals Thursday.

Sophia Sowada knocked out seven kills and Terra Motschke tallied 12 digs for the Flyers, who finished the season 6-21.

Pierz 25 25 25

Little Falls 23 17 16

Little Falls statistics

Rachel Tembreull 4 kills, 3 digs, 1 block

Savannah Schwendeman

Allie Steinmetz 3 digs

Sydney Berg 5 kills, 3 ace serves, 3 digs, 2 blocks

Abi Miller 1 ace serve, 1 dig

Kailee Hanfler 2 digs

Mackenzie Jendro 3 kills, 1 dig, 2 blocks

Kailey Ginter 5 set assists, 2 digs

Sophia Sowada 7 kills, 1 dig, 3 blocks

Rachel Boros 3 kills, 1 ace serve, 10 digs, 2 blocks

Terra Motschke 12 digs

Kacy Steinmetz 8 set assists, 3 digs

Overall: LF finishes 6-21.

Pierz statistics

Kelsi Stuckmayer 2 kills, 1 dig

Cassie Smieja 7 kills, 4 blocks

Hannah Kahl 1 ace serve, 9 digs

Leah Fuhrman 1 kill, 2 digs

Rebecca Athman 1 ace serve, 7 kills, 9 digs

Kylie Porter 1 ace serve, 7 kills, 2 blocks, 12 set assists, 5 digs

BreAnna Hopkins 3 kills, 18 set assists, 4 digs

Kacy Broschofsky 7 kills

Overall: Prz 22-7. Next: Pierz hosts No. 3 Holdingford/No. 6 Melrose winner in North Subsection 6-2A semifinals 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Pequot Lakes 3,

Barnesville 0

PEQUOT LAKES—Karli Skog accumulated six kills, 15 set assists, 11 digs, three blocks and two ace serves for the No. 4 Pequot Lakes Patriots who shut down the No. 5 Barnesville Trojans 3-0 in the South Subsection 8-2A quarterfinals Thursday.

Britt Kratochvil drilled 10 kills while Corina Ruud and Clare Ganley had nine each for the Patriots.

Barnesville 16 17 23

Pequot Lakes 25 25 25

Pequot Lakes statistics

Emily Stevens 13 digs

Taya Salminen 1 ace serve, 8 digs

Quinn Kratochvil 25 set assists, 9 digs

Mariah Rickard 1 ace serve, 3 digs

Karli Skog 15 set assists, 6 kills, 2 ace serves, 3 blocks, 11 digs

Sannah Lohmiller 1 kill

Corina Ruud 9 kills,, 3 blocks, 1 dig

Clare Ganley 9 kills, 2 ace serves, 19 digs

Samantha Littman 1 set assist, 5 kills, 1 ace serve, 5 blocks, 8 digs

Alie Johanneck 3 kills, 5 blocks

Britt Kratochvil 10 kills, 1 block, 6 digs

Overall: PL 21-7. Next: Pequot Lakes at No. 1 Park Rapids in South Subsection 8-2A semifinals 7 p.m. Friday.

Wadena-Deer Creek 3,

Fergus Falls 1

WADENA—Casey Volkmann collected 28 kills, three blocks, and 17 digs to lead No. 2-seeded Wadena-Deer Creek past No. 7 Fergus Falls 3-1 in the South Subsection 8-2A quarterfinals Thursday.

Ashley Adams finished with three blocks, five ace serves, and 48 set assists for the Wolverines, who will host No. 3 seed Perham in the semifinals Friday.

Fergus Falls 16 10 32 15

Wadena-Deer Creek 25 25 30 25

Wadena-Deer Creek statistics

Mackenzie Carsten 2 digs

Aly Daigneault 2 digs, 4 kills, 3 blocks

Lila Lohmiller 18 digs, 2 ace serves, 1 kill

Ashley Adams 2 kills, 3 blocks, 5 ace serves, 48 set assists

Kennedy Gravelle 3 kills, 5 blocks, 2 digs

Kyla Ness 9 digs, 1 ace serve

Katlyn Heaton 10 digs

Casey Volkmann 28 kills, 3 blocks, 2 ace serves, 17 digs

Ellie Miron 17 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs

Kylee Hopp 2 set assists, 3 digs, 3 blocks

Overall: WDC 20-9. Next: No. 2 Wadena-Deer Creek hosts No. 3 Perham in South Subsection 8-3A semifinal 7 p.m. Friday.

Lake Region 3,

Woodcrest 2

ROSEMOUNT—The Lake Region Christian Hornets, seeded No. 6, pushed their winning streak to six games with a 3-2 win over No.3 Woodcrest in the quarterfinals of the Minnesota Association of Christian Schools state tournament Thursday.

The Hornets will now face No. 2 seed Rosemount in the semifinals Friday.

Woodcrest 25 25 8 24 13

Lake Region 22 19 25 26 15

Overall: LRCS 10-9-2. Next: No. 6 Lake Region vs No. 2 Rosemount in MACS state semifinals at Rosemount 7:30 p.m Friday.

Perham 3,

Crosby-Ironton 1

PERHAM—Shyanne Loiland pounded 15 kills for the No. 6 Crosby-Ironton Rangers who saw their season end with a 3-1 loss to the No. 3 Perham Yellowjackets in the South Subsection 8-2A quarterfinals Thursday.

Jami Nelson tipped 31 set assists and Sam Gutzman collected 22 digs for the Rangers who finish 17-11.

Perham 25 24 25 25

Crosby-Ironton 13 26 14 19

Crosby-Ironton statistics

Caitlyn Gutzman 3 ace serves, 9 digs

Danielle Rydberg 4 kills, 5 digs, 1 block

Kylie Monson 5 kills, 3 set assists, 11 digs, 2 blocks

Jessica Arneson 2 digs

Shyanne Loiland 15 kills, 1 dig, 1 block

Michaela Stangel 5 kills, 12 digs, 1 block

Jamie Nelson 4 kills, 31 set assists, 1 ace serve, 7 digs, 2 blocks

Nicki Glomski 1 block

Sam Gutzman 22 digs

Overall: C-I finishes 17-11.

Park Rapids 3,

Staples-Motley 0

PARK RAPIDS—The top-seeded Park Rapids Panthers swept the No. 8 Staples-Motley Cardinals in the South Subsection 8-2A quarterfinals Thursday.

Staples-Motley finishes the season 5-22.