Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Officials: Shots fired at law officers, protesters pepper sprayed as protest site grows tense in armed eviction

    Area Boys Soccer: Hornets shut out Chisago in state quarterfinals

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH on Oct 27, 2016 at 11:39 p.m.

    ROSEMOUNT—Tyler Ogren netted a pair of goals and Levi Jensen was credited with three assists for the top-seeded Lake Region Christian Hornets who defeated No. 8 Chisago 5-0 in the Minnesota Association of Christian Schools state tournament quarterfinals Thursday.

    Hornets' goalkeeper Nick Christenson turned in the clean sheet stopping all 14 shots he faced. Lake Region outshot Chisago 19-14.

    Also scoring goals for Lake Region were Carson Moore, Jonny McGuire and Noah Boelter. Jonas Boelter and McGuire each had one assist.

    Lake Region, 17-2-2, will play No. 5 Grace of Prior Lake at 4 p.m. in the MACS semifinals Friday. Prior Lake defeated No. 4 Woodcrest 2-0 in the quarterfinals. The championship match is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.

    Chisago 0 0—0

    Lake Region 4 1—5

    First half: LR-Carson Moore (Jonas Boelter) 23:39; LR-Jonny McGuire (Levi Jensen) 20:42; LR-Noah Boelter (Jensen) 11:29; LR-Tyler Ogren (McGuire) 8:00

    Second half: LR-Ogren (Jensen) 18:00

    Shots on goal: C 14, LR 19

    Goalkeepers: C-Seth Elliott (14 saves); LR-Nick Christianson (14 saves)

    Overall: LR 17-2-2. Next: Lake Region vs. No. 5 Grace of Prior Lake in MASC championship semifinals at Rosemount 4 p.m. Friday.

    Explore related topics:sportsboys soccerLake Region Christian School HornetsMinnesota Association of Christian Schools
    Advertisement
    randomness