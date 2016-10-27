Hornets' goalkeeper Nick Christenson turned in the clean sheet stopping all 14 shots he faced. Lake Region outshot Chisago 19-14.

Also scoring goals for Lake Region were Carson Moore, Jonny McGuire and Noah Boelter. Jonas Boelter and McGuire each had one assist.

Lake Region, 17-2-2, will play No. 5 Grace of Prior Lake at 4 p.m. in the MACS semifinals Friday. Prior Lake defeated No. 4 Woodcrest 2-0 in the quarterfinals. The championship match is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.

Chisago 0 0—0

Lake Region 4 1—5

First half: LR-Carson Moore (Jonas Boelter) 23:39; LR-Jonny McGuire (Levi Jensen) 20:42; LR-Noah Boelter (Jensen) 11:29; LR-Tyler Ogren (McGuire) 8:00

Second half: LR-Ogren (Jensen) 18:00

Shots on goal: C 14, LR 19

Goalkeepers: C-Seth Elliott (14 saves); LR-Nick Christianson (14 saves)

Overall: LR 17-2-2. Next: Lake Region vs. No. 5 Grace of Prior Lake in MASC championship semifinals at Rosemount 4 p.m. Friday.