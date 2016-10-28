Area Boys Soccer: Hornets head to title game

Tyler Ogren's goal put the Hornets up 1-0 at the intermission and Daniel Kientzle added an insurance goal early in the second half.

It's the second finals trip in three years for Lake Region. The Hornets placed third last year and won state titles in 2012 and 14.

Lake Region faces No. 3 Rosemount for the title. Rosemount upset No. 2 Fourth Baptist 2-0 in Friday's other semifinal.

The 18-2-2 Hornets defeated Rosemount 4-0 in their regular-season opener and 2-1 Sept. 30.

Grace of Prior Lake 0 0—0

Lake Region 1 1—0

First half: LR-Tyler Ogren (Levi Jensen) 27:04

Second half: LR-Daniel Kientzle 37:43

Shots on goal: LR 12, GPL 7

Goalkeepers: LR-Nick Christenson (7 saves); GPL-Zack Perrizo (10 saves)

Overall: LR18-2-2. Next: Lake Region vs. Rosemount in Minnesota Association of Christian Schools state championship at Rosemount 1 p.m. Saturday.