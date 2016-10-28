Area Girls Tennis: S-M's Edin finishes fourth at state
MINNEAPOLIS—Izabella Edin finished her varsity career with a third- and a fourth-place finish in the Class 1A state tournament.
Friday, Edin's prep career ended with two losses in the state singles bracket. The Staples-Motley senior fell to No. 3-seeded Arlina Shen of Blake 6-2, 6-3 in the semifinals and then lost in the third-place match to the No. 4 seed Katie Mulvey of Trinity School of River Ridge 6-7 (1-7), 6-2, 6-2 to conclude this season with a 35-2 record.
"The Blake girl was very consistent and it was a lot of close points," said S-M head coach Kayla Janson. "A lot of the points went to deuce. They were longer rallies and she got a lot back. Izabella struggled with her diabetes. We took a couple of medical timeouts for both matches she played."
Edin endured cramps in her arms, both hands and calves. Janson said officials questioned whether to call the matches, but Edin wanted to finish.
"She just wanted to make sure to finish it out," Jensen said. "I think she has a strong head on her shoulders and she stayed positive. She did the best she could do."
Shen ended up losing to her Blake teammate and top-seeded and top-ranked Libby Rickeman, the defending state champion, in the championship match.
Edin, who finished third in the state tournament as a sophomore before taking last year off to play in the United States Tennis Association, was seeded No. 2. She also took last year off to learn how to deal with her diabetes.
"She has been very helpful toward the team," Jensen said. "The girls looked up to her and she was a great role model. She has a strong head and she was just positive and not just from her success. It was just great to have her back on the team this year."
Class 1A Singles
Semifinals: Arlina Shen (Blake) def. Izabella Edin (Staples-Motley) 6-2, 6-3
Third-place: Katie Mulvey (Trinity School at River Ridge) def. Edin 6-7(1-7), 6-2, 6-2