Area Girls Tennis: S-M's Edin finishes fourth at state

"The Blake girl was very consistent and it was a lot of close points," said S-M head coach Kayla Janson. "A lot of the points went to deuce. They were longer rallies and she got a lot back. Izabella struggled with her diabetes. We took a couple of medical timeouts for both matches she played."

Edin endured cramps in her arms, both hands and calves. Janson said officials questioned whether to call the matches, but Edin wanted to finish.

"She just wanted to make sure to finish it out," Jensen said. "I think she has a strong head on her shoulders and she stayed positive. She did the best she could do."

Shen ended up losing to her Blake teammate and top-seeded and top-ranked Libby Rickeman, the defending state champion, in the championship match.

Edin, who finished third in the state tournament as a sophomore before taking last year off to play in the United States Tennis Association, was seeded No. 2. She also took last year off to learn how to deal with her diabetes.

"She has been very helpful toward the team," Jensen said. "The girls looked up to her and she was a great role model. She has a strong head and she was just positive and not just from her success. It was just great to have her back on the team this year."

Class 1A Singles

Semifinals: Arlina Shen (Blake) def. Izabella Edin (Staples-Motley) 6-2, 6-3

Third-place: Katie Mulvey (Trinity School at River Ridge) def. Edin 6-7(1-7), 6-2, 6-2