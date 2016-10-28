Twitter: @bertsballpark

Radio: KLIZ-AM (1380)

Web stream: www.brainerdradio.net.

When Sartell and the Brainerd Warriors met in Week Seven of the regular season, the Sabres scored the game's first 35 points and raced to a 35-7 victory.

The third-seeded Warriors must get off to a better start Saturday when they play at No. 2 Sartell in the semifinals of the Section 8-5A playoffs.

"We didn't play well down there, but to their credit, they did," Warriors coach Ron Stolski said. "Our No. 1 goal is to play better in all phases of the game, and I think the kids realize that. We told the kids the plan was good (in Week Seven), the effort was fine, the play was disappointing."

In that defeat, Brainerd lost two fumbles and was limited to 187 total yards of offense, while the Sabres rolled up 387. Sartell coach Scott Hentges isn't expecting a lopsided game this time.

"We definitely have a lot of respect for Ron and his staff," Hentges said. "I'm sure they will figure out different things to do, scheme us different offensively and defensively. But I also thought we played a very good game the last time we played them. I thought it was one of our best efforts of the year. I've been preaching to my guys it's going to take that kind of effort to beat a good team like Brainerd and a good program like Brainerd."

After losing its first three games, Sartell (5-3) earned the section's No. 2 seed by winning its last five. In the previous meeting between the teams, Sartell quarterback Chris Belling threw for two scores and running backs Devin Vouk and Gavin Reetz rushed for 108 and 102 yards, respectively, and each scored a touchdown. The Sabres' defense didn't allow a touchdown until the final five minutes.

One advantage of earning a No. 2 seed is receiving a bye and having 10 days between games, but Hentges doesn't necessarily think time off is an advantage.

"I think it's always nice to have a break to rest up a little bit," he said, "but you then worry you will be rusty now because you haven't played. We've had a bye a couple times over the last five years and it's been OK.

"I also don't mind playing (right away), too. When you're on a roll, you like to keep playing. Either way I think we'll be ready on Saturday."

While Sartell had the bye, the Warriors were subduing sixth-seeded St. Cloud Apollo in a 48-35 shootout. Stolski prefers having a break between the end of the regular season and postseason.

"You always want a chance for your team to rest and heal a little soreness," he said, "and there's certainly a lot more prep time. We spent our time preparing for the Apollo game. They earned this seed so they could spend their prep time reviewing a lot of things, freshening up, then getting a solid plan in. For us, it was two days."

In Brainerd's nine games, it has trailed in eight. The only game in which it didn't trail was in a 35-6 win over Sauk Rapids.

"That's not something we're proud of," Stolski said. "What we are proud of is in those nine games we've won six of them. When you play from behind, with an attack like we have, which is basically based on the run, it's more difficult to come back. But we've won the games. I don't know if it's a slow start by us or a fast start by the other guy. We've got to change that around.

"There are only 32 teams left (in the 5A playoffs) and we're one of them so that's something to be proud of. This certainly hasn't been a season that we're disappointed in. We're 6-3. A lot of people are not playing anymore, and we are."

_____________________________________

BRAINERD WARRIORS

OFFENSE

WR: 8-Pat Gervenak, 11-Max Boran, 82-Brandon Burgraff, 12-Cade Pikula, 87-Mike Bostrom

T: 75-Michael Bieganek, 74-Hunter Erickson, 71-Ryan Powers

G: 55-Seth Desrocher, 71-Ryan Powers, 52-David Olson, 50-Ryan Peterson

C: 62-Will Schneider, 53-Brett Hague

TE: 91-Greg Rider, 80-Sam Olson

QB: 15-Will Peabody, 7-Sam Miller, 16-Joe Stolski, 14-Abe Schlegel

RB: 28-Charlie Geraets, 34-Max Zimmerman, 27-McCale Peterson, 25-Jacob Ebinger, 37-Joe Klang

FB: 47-Evan Schreifels

DEFENSE

Line: 91-Greg Rider, 95-Isaak Hines, 54-Josh Rushmeyer, 74-Hunter Erickson, 32-Ryan Miller

OLB: 35-Brandon Justin, 48-Taylor Ludwig, 46-Nate King, 45-Morgan Gibson, 31-Corbin Pikula

ILB: 42-Luke Johnson, 55-Seth Desrocher, 54-Josh Rushmeyer, 41-Devan Liebeg

CB: 36-Jeff Spieker, 21-Tanner Stenglein, 38-Chris Karels, 33-Cody Christiansen, 17-Tanner Clink, 22-KJ Jackson, 5-Tristan Richardt

S: 25-Jacob Ebinger, 20-Luke Wiskow, 40-Jake Hodge, 38-Chris Karels

SPECIAL TEAMS

P: 41-Devan Liebeg, 82-Brandon Burgraff

K: 81-Zach Henke

Holder: 15-Will Peabody

Long snapper: 35-Brandon Justin

Punt return: 25-Jacob Ebinger, 20-Luke Wiskow

Kick return: 28-Charlie Geraets, 27-McCale Peterson

___________________________________________

SARTELL SABRES

OFFENSE:

WR: 35-Ethan Stark

WR: 14-Brandon Walz

TE: 22-Trent Meyer

LT: 54-Jon Kremer

LG: 66-Ben Gault

C: 61-Trevor Raths

RG: 77-Jared Osendorf

RT: 71-Logan Douvier

QB: 8-Chris Belling

FB: 44-Gavin Reitz

TB: 5-Devin Vouk

DEFENSE:

DT: 63-Dan Ufearo

DT: 31-Mitch Zayas

DE: 47-Jared Freeman

DE: Carter Olson

LB: 17-Tommy Pinkerton

LB: 80-Tyler Snoberger

LB: 13-Lawton Miller

FS: 25-John Schmidt

SS: 5-Devin Vouk

CB: 35-Ethan Stark

CB: 26-Jake Shea

SPECIAL TEAMS:

Long snapper: 57-Cameron Boe

Punter: 8-Chris Belling

Punt return: 5-Devin Vouk

Kicker: 1-Turner Kuhn

Kick return: 5-Devin Vouk

Kick return: 35-Ethan Stark

PAT kicker: 4-Jordan Och

PAT holder: 8-Chris Belling

PAT snapper: 57-Cameron Boe

______________________________________________

SECTION 8-5A

PLAYOFFS

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Opening round

No. 3 Brainerd 48, No. 6 Apollo 35

No. 4 Moorhead 48, No. 5 Bemidji 0

Saturday, Oct 29

Semifinals:

Brainerd at No. 2 Sartell 7 p.m.

Moorhead at No. 1 Alexandria 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov 4

Championship

At Alexandria, Brainerd, Fergus Falls or St. John's University, 7 p.m.

______________________________________________

TEAM STATS

Points per-game average: Brainerd 27.7, opposition 28.9

Yards per game average: Brainerd 370.7, opposition 381.6