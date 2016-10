Area Volleyball: Tigers eliminate Pillager

Annie Semmler collected 31 set assists, five kills, six block, four ace serves and nine digs for PRB.

Kassie Gardner turned in seven kills, 14 digs and two ace serves for Pillager.

PR-Backus 25 25 29

Pillager 23 19 27

Pillager statistics

Kaitlyn Luksik 6 kills, 1 block, 1 set assist, 14 digs

Tricia Engholm 1 kill, 1 block, 17 set assists, 12 digs

Kassie Gardner 2 ace serves, 7 kills, 14 digs

Jordan Forsberg 1 kill, 1 set assist, 9 digs

Julia Johnson 2 kills, 1 dig

Samantha Thomas 2 ace serves, 3 kills, 1 block, 3 digs

Hailea Books 19 digs

Overall: Pill finishes 13-13.

Pine River-Backus statistics

Annie Semmler 31 set assists, 9 digs, 5 kills, 6 blocks, 4 ace serves

Lindsey Tulenchik 2 kills, 1 block

Gabby Rainwater 8 digs, 6 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace serve

Bailey Wynn 16 digs, 6 kills, 2 blocks

Anna Felthous 4 digs, 3 kills, 4 blocks

Miah Hansen 3 digs, 11 kills, 5 blocks

Alyssa Semmler 8 digs, 13 kills, 7 blocks

Emma Barchus 1 ace serve

Shelby Adkins 11 digs

Riley Hirschey 6 digs

Overall: PRB 18-12. Next: No. 1 Pine River vs. No. 2 Onamia in East Subsection 5-1A semifinals at Aitkin 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Aitkin 3, Duluth Marshall 1

AITKIN—Ellie Michaletz tallied 26 kills, 12 digs and one block for the No. 1 seeded Aitkin Gobblers in their 3-1 win over the No. 3 Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers in the Subsection 1, Section 7-2A semifinals Friday.

Maggi Fellerman collected 11 kills, eight digs and three blocks and Taylor Ehnstrom added 42 set assists, three kills and three digs for the Gobblers, who have won nine in a row.

Duluth Marshall 18 17 25 24

Aitkin 25 25 21 25

Aitkin statistics

Ally Bright 2 ace serves, 10 kills

Samantha Stiernagle 13 digs

Taylor Ehnstrom 1 ace serve, 3 kills, 42 set assists, 3 digs

Taylor Crotty 1 ace serve, 1 kill, 3 digs

Ellie Michaletz 12 digs, 26 kills, 1 block

Maggi Fellerman 1 ace serve, 8 digs, 11 kills, 3 blocks

Kaija Davies 1 block

Overall: A 24-6. Next: Section 7-2A semifinals vs. Hermantown at Duluth Denfeld 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Pequot Lakes 3, Park Rapids 1

PARK RAPIDS—Corina Ruud collected 12 kills and six blocks for the No. 4 Pequot Lakes Patriots who upset No. 1 Park Rapids 3-1 in the South Subsection 8-2A semifinals Friday.

Clare Ganley added nine kills and 17 digs and Quinn Kratochvil finished with 29 set assists and four ace serves for the Patriots, who lost 3-0 to the Panthers Sept. 27.

Park Rapids 25 20 14 23

Pequot Lakes 19 25 25 25

Pequot Lakes statistics

Taya Salminen 3 ace serves, 17 digs

Quinn Kratochvil 29 set assists, 4 ace serves, 3 blocks, 5 digs

Mariah Rickard 1 ace serve, 4 digs

Karli Skog 6 set assists, 5 kills, 1 ace serve, 1 block, 10 digs

Corina Ruud 12 kills, 6 blocks, 1 dig

Clare Ganley 9 kills, 17 digs

Samantha Littman 4 kills, 2 ace serves, 3 blocks, 5 digs

Alie Johanneck 2 blocks

Britt Kratochvil 3 kills, 5 digs

Overall: PL 22-7. Next: vs. Wadena South Subsection 8-2A championship at site TBA 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Verndale 3, Upsala 0

VERNDALE—Shania Glenz accumulated 22 kills, 17 digs and 2.5 blocks for the No. 1 seeded Verndale Pirates in their sweep of the No. 5 Upsala Cardinals in the West Subsection 5-1A quarterfinals Friday.

Verndale's Megan Dougherty added 19 set assists, seven digs and one ace serve.

Upsala 9 21 17

Verndale 25 25 25

Verndale statistics

Allison Olsson 1 kill, 1 block, 1 set assist, 1 dig

Alyssa Thompson 2 ace serves, 5 kills, 11 digs

Shania Glenz 1 ace serve, 22 kills, 2.5 blocks, 17 digs

Mardi Ehrmantraut 1 ace serve, 6 kills, 6 digs

Morgan Glenz 1 kill, 4 digs

Katie Johnson 1 kill, 0.5 block, 4 sets assists, 4 digs

Haley Stinar 1 ace serve, 10 set assists, 4 digs

Megan Dougherty 1 ace serve, 19 set assists, 7 digs

Alexys Thompson 2 kills, 2 blocks, 2 set assists

Molly Brownlow 2 ace serves, 13 digs

Overall: V 23-6. Next: No. 1 Verndale winner vs. No. 2 Kimball in West Subsection 5-1A semifinals at Long Prairie 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Wadena-Deer Creek 3,

Perham 1

WADENA—Casey Volkmann posted 35 kills, 19 digs and three blocks and Ellie Miron knocked down 20 kills as No. 2 Wadena-Deer Creek eliminated No. 3 Perham in Friday's South Subsection 8-2A semifinals.

Ashley Adams posted 57 set assists and nine digs for W-DC.

Perham 23 25 18 30

Wadena-Deer Creek 25 20 25 32

Wadena-Deer Creek statistics

Mackenzie Carsten 1 dig

Aly Daigneault 4 digs, 2 kills, 5 blocks

Lila Lohmiller 15 digs, 1 ace serve

Ashley Adams 57 set assists, 9 digs

Kennedy Gravelle 1 dig, 6 blocks

Kyla Ness 16 digs

Katlyn Heaton 8 digs, 1 ace serve

Casey Volkmann 35 kills, 3 blocks, 1 ace serve, 19 digs

Ellie Miron 20 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs

Kylee Hopp 2 set assists, 1 dig, 2 blocks

Overall: WDC 21-9. Next: vs Pequot Lakes South Subsection 8-2A championship site TBA 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Rosemount 3,

Lake Region 0

ROSEMOUNT—No. 6 Lake Region Christian lost to No. 2 Rosemount 3-0 in the Minnesota Association of Christian Schools state semifinals Friday.

The Hornets (10-10-2) will face No. 1 Owatonna Saturday for third place.

Park Rapids 3,

Staples-Motley 0

PARK RAPIDS—Chelsea Nanik had eight digs for the No. 8-seeded Staples-Motley Cardinals in a 3-0 loss to the top-seeded Park Rapids Panthers in the South Subsection 8-2A quarterfinals Thursday.

Park Rapids 25 25 25

Staples-Motley 6 13 13

Staples-Motley statistics

Mackenzie Zetah 3 digs, 2 kills

Ashley Vasquez 2 digs, 3 kills

Camryn Banaka 2 digs, 6 set assists

Chelsea Nanik 8 digs, 1 assist

Alex Davis 3 digs, 1 kill

Jenna Trantina 3 digs

Paige Kittleson 3 digs, 1 kill, 1 block

Kiara Storry 1 ace serve, 1 kill

Overall: SM finishes 5-22.