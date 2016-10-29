The Sabres' Ethan Stark scored the game's first two TDs on a 67-yard run and a 62-yard pass from quarterback Chris Belling to thrust Sartell into a 14-0 edge six minutes into the game.

In the second quarter, Sartell's John Schmidt ran for a 62-yard score and the Sabres took a 21-0 edge into the locker room at halftime.

Sartell added second-half scores on an 11-yard pass from Belling to Brandan Walz and on a 1-yard rush by Devin Vouk.

The Sabres, who have won six straight games, limited Brainerd to 226 total yards of offense while gaining 391.

Sartell plays top-seeded Alexandria, which outlasted No. 4 Moorhead 37-30 in double-overtime, for the section championship Friday at a site to be determined.

Brainerd finishes 6-4.

A complete game story will be in Monday's Dispatch.