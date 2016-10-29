High School Football: Second-seeded Sabres end Warriors' season
SARTELL—Three 60-yard touchdown plays spurred the second-seeded Sartell Sabres to a 35-0 victory over the No. 3-seeded Brainerd Warriors in the semifinals of the Section 8-5A playoffs Saturday.
The Sabres' Ethan Stark scored the game's first two TDs on a 67-yard run and a 62-yard pass from quarterback Chris Belling to thrust Sartell into a 14-0 edge six minutes into the game.
In the second quarter, Sartell's John Schmidt ran for a 62-yard score and the Sabres took a 21-0 edge into the locker room at halftime.
Sartell added second-half scores on an 11-yard pass from Belling to Brandan Walz and on a 1-yard rush by Devin Vouk.
The Sabres, who have won six straight games, limited Brainerd to 226 total yards of offense while gaining 391.
Sartell plays top-seeded Alexandria, which outlasted No. 4 Moorhead 37-30 in double-overtime, for the section championship Friday at a site to be determined.
Brainerd finishes 6-4.
A complete game story will be in Monday's Dispatch.