Weniger took over for starting quarterback Mack Jones, who suffered a concussion on the eighth play of the game and did not return.

Verndale's Taylor Willis caught seven passes for 70 yards, Dan Deppa recovered a fumble and Jordan Brownlow recorded an interception against the Chargers, who lost to the Pirates 34-20 in the season opener.

Unbeaten Verndale, ranked No. 7 in the final Nine-Man poll, will face No. 3 Hillcrest Academy for the Section 4 Nine-Man championship Friday at the Fargodome.

Brandon-Evansville 14 0 0 0—14

Verndale 12 6 0 6—24

First quarter

V- Luke Weniger 23 pass from Mack Jones (pass failed) 9:12

BE- McKennon Plaster 32 run (run failed) 5:10

V- Weniger 43 run (pass failed) 3:57

BE- Plaster 5 run (Taylor Blitzan run) 0:34

Second quarter

V- Taylor Willis 17 pass from Weniger (pass failed) 7:07

Fourth quarter

V- Jordan Brownlow 12 pass from Weniger (run failed) 2:34

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: BE 51-276, V 46-238

Pass comp-att-int-yds: BE 3-9-1-24, V 14-23-0-179

Total offense: BE 300, V 479

Individual leaders

Rushing: V- Weniger 37-185, Jones 6-37

Passing: V- Weniger 13-21-0-156

Receiving: V- Tyler Willis 7-70, Ta. Willis 3-39, Mac Schluttner 1-28,

Overall: V 10-0. Next: No. 1 Verndale vs. No. 3 Hillcrest Academy for Section 4 Nine-Man championship at Fargodome 12:30 p.m. Friday.