High School Football: Weniger does it all in Verndale victory
VERNDALE—Luke Weniger piled up 185 rushing yards, 156 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, one receiving touchdown and one rushing touchdown to lead the top-seeded Verndale Pirates to a 24-14 win over the No. 4 Brandon-Evansville Chargers in the Section 4 Nine-Man semifinals Saturday.
Weniger took over for starting quarterback Mack Jones, who suffered a concussion on the eighth play of the game and did not return.
Verndale's Taylor Willis caught seven passes for 70 yards, Dan Deppa recovered a fumble and Jordan Brownlow recorded an interception against the Chargers, who lost to the Pirates 34-20 in the season opener.
Unbeaten Verndale, ranked No. 7 in the final Nine-Man poll, will face No. 3 Hillcrest Academy for the Section 4 Nine-Man championship Friday at the Fargodome.
Brandon-Evansville 14 0 0 0—14
Verndale 12 6 0 6—24
First quarter
V- Luke Weniger 23 pass from Mack Jones (pass failed) 9:12
BE- McKennon Plaster 32 run (run failed) 5:10
V- Weniger 43 run (pass failed) 3:57
BE- Plaster 5 run (Taylor Blitzan run) 0:34
Second quarter
V- Taylor Willis 17 pass from Weniger (pass failed) 7:07
Fourth quarter
V- Jordan Brownlow 12 pass from Weniger (run failed) 2:34
Team statistics
Rushes-yards: BE 51-276, V 46-238
Pass comp-att-int-yds: BE 3-9-1-24, V 14-23-0-179
Total offense: BE 300, V 479
Individual leaders
Rushing: V- Weniger 37-185, Jones 6-37
Passing: V- Weniger 13-21-0-156
Receiving: V- Tyler Willis 7-70, Ta. Willis 3-39, Mac Schluttner 1-28,
Overall: V 10-0. Next: No. 1 Verndale vs. No. 3 Hillcrest Academy for Section 4 Nine-Man championship at Fargodome 12:30 p.m. Friday.