High School Football: Hunstad, Huskies take down Cardinals

Hunstad's 42-yard punt return and 2-point conversion run by Josh Doss at 1:56 were the only points of the first quarter.

Levi Nagel intercepted a Cardinal pass at the SM 22 and four plays later Hunstad ran in from 3 yards out. A Doss to Hunstad pass for the conversion made it 16-0 with 4:22 left in the half.

On the ensuing drive, Staples-Motley marched 78 yards, keyed by Josh Lombard's 6 of 8 passing for 67 yards, getting to the Pillager 3 before time ran out.

"We were kind of feeling each other out," said Pillager head coach Paul Peterson. "Staples-Motley is a great team. They went through some roller-coaster ups and downs during the season, but they were ready for the playoffs and they were ready for us."

The Huskies tallied 27 straight second-half points to build a 43-0 lead.

Hunstad ran in from 3 yards out at 6:57 and Eli Horn scored at 1:08 on the first play following a Huskies sack and fumble recovery at the Cardinals' 7.

In the fourth, Horn scored again on a 5-yard run and Damian Fink rushed 11 yards for the final Pillager score with 5:26 left to play.

Matt Miller returned the ensuing kickoff 76 yards to put Staples-Motley on the board and then caught a 64-yard pass from Josh Lombard for the final Cardinal score.

Playing most of the night with a short field, Pillager gained 177 yards on 46 carries and built a 252-189 advantage in total yards. Hunstad finished with a 63 yards on 14 carries.

The Cards managed to net just one yard rushing on 32 attempts while Lombard completed 13 of 25 pass for 188 yards with two interceptions.

"We had fun tonight," said Peterson. "Every chance we get to play football we have fun. That's what we stress in our program. They guys did great, they worked hard and we're still getting better. We did a few things wrong tonight and we'll get better at those areas.

"That's our goal—to get better and go to the Fargodome."

The unbeaten Huskies will face No.2 Ottertail Central at the Fargodome for the Section 6-2A championship at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Staples-Motley 0 0 0 14—14

Pillager 8 8 14 13—43

First quarter

P-Ridge Hunstad 42 punt return (Joss Doss run) 1:56

Second quarter

P-Hunstad 3 run (Hunstad pass from Doss) 4:22

Third quarter

P-Hunstad 8 run (Hunstad run) 6:57

P-Eli Horn 24 run (pass fail) 1:08

Fourth quarter

P-Horn 5 run (run fail) 9:05

P-Damian FInk 3 run (Levi Nagel kick) 5:26

SM-Matt Miller 76 kickoff return Josh Lombard run) 5:13

SM-Miller 64 pass from Lombard (run fail) 1:09

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: SM 32-1, P 46-177

Pass comp-att-int-yds: SM 13-25-2-188, P 2-7-0-75

Total offense: SM 189, P 252

Individual leaders

Rushing: SM-Eric Lisson 12-16; P-Hunstad 14-63, Logan Gjovik 5-52, Horn 7-36

Passing: SM-Lombard 13-25-2-188; P-Doss 2-7-0-75

Receiving: SM-Matt Miller 5-112, Mason Rychner 3-48; P-Horn 1-35

Overall: SM finishes 5-5, P 10-0. Next:/No. 1 Pillager winner vs. No. 2 Ottertail Central for Section 6-2A championship at Fargodome 5:30 p.m. Friday.