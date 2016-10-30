High School Football: Girtz, Pioneers hold off Cathedral

Girtz scored on runs of 5, 3 and 5 yards and finished with 114 yards on 25 carries. His third touchdown put the Pioneers up 19-7 in the third quarter.

Cathedral held a 246-207 advantage in total offensive yards, but Pierz was able to limit the Crusaders to 89 yards rushing.

The 8-1 Pioneers have won seven straight and face No. 2 Mora for the Section 5-3A championship at 8 p.m. Friday at St. Cloud State.

"I have to give Cathedral credit tonight," Pierz coach Leo Pohlkamp said. "They came to play. It took us a while to get going but we came through in the second half. It's always nice to be in the section championship game."

Cathedral 0 7 0 7—14

Pierz 0 7 12 0—19

Second quarter

SC-Kendrick Hernandez 3 run (Jack Thibault kick) 6:05

Prz-Lane Girtz 5 run (Preston Rocheleau kick) 1:43

Third quarter

Prz-Girtz 3 run, (kick blocked) 5:55

Prz-Girtz 5 run (pass fail) 0:24

Fourth quarter

SC-Mitch Plombon 9 pass from Quinton Young (Thibault kick) 1:48

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: SC 31-89, P 43-153

Pass comp-att-int-yds: SC 10-16-1-157, P 2-7-0-54

Total offense: SC 246, P 207

Individual leaders

Rushing: P-Girtz 25-114, Carson Huls 6-22, Brandon Ortman 3-15, Derick Hall 6-1

Passing: P-Rocheleau 2-7-0-54

Receiving: P-Girtz 1-19, Jalen Jansen 1-35

Overall: P 8-1. Next: No. 1 Pierz vs. No. 2 Mora for Section 5-3A championship at St. Cloud State 8 p.m. Friday.