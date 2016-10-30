Search
    High School Football: Browerville wins battle of Tigers

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 4:23 p.m.

    PINE RIVER—Spencer Richards accumulated 73 yards on the ground and 148 passing with a touchdown through the air for the top-seeded Pine River-Backus Tigers in their 41-14 Section 6-1A semifinal loss to the No. 4-seeded Browerville/Eagle Valley Tigers Saturday.

    PR-B's Tim Bardeaux caught four passes for 39 yards including a 30-yard receiving touchdown and Brandon Wolske added 49 yards with a TD on the ground.

    Browerville/EV 6 21 6 8—41

    PR-Backus 0 0 0 14—14

    First quarter

    B-Bryce Irsfeld 27 run (kick failed)

    Second quarter

    B-B. Irsfeld Ryan Warwick 31 pass from B. Irsfeld (Irsfeld pass good)

    B-B. Irsfeld 1 run (Irsfeld kick)

    B-Jordan Gorder 23 run (kick failed)

    Third quarter

    B-B. Irsfeld 17 run (kick failed)

    Fourth quarter

    B-B. Irsfeld 35 run (pass good)

    PRB- Brandon Wolske 15 run (run failed)

    PRB- Tim Bardeaux 30 pass from Spencer Richards (Richards run)

    Team statistics

    Rushes-yards: BEV 49-335, PRB 25-131

    Pass comp-att-int-yds: BEV 2-4-0-61, PRB 15-25-1-148

    Total offense: BEV 396, PRB 179

    Individual leaders

    Rushing: PRB- S. Richards 11-73, Bra. Wolske 6-49

    Passing: PRB- Richards 15-25-1-148

    Receiving: PRB- Tim Bardeaux 4-39, Kiel Struss 4-38, Trey Burgoyne 4-34,

    Overall: PRB finishes 6-3.

