High School Football: Browerville wins battle of Tigers
PINE RIVER—Spencer Richards accumulated 73 yards on the ground and 148 passing with a touchdown through the air for the top-seeded Pine River-Backus Tigers in their 41-14 Section 6-1A semifinal loss to the No. 4-seeded Browerville/Eagle Valley Tigers Saturday.
PR-B's Tim Bardeaux caught four passes for 39 yards including a 30-yard receiving touchdown and Brandon Wolske added 49 yards with a TD on the ground.
Browerville/EV 6 21 6 8—41
PR-Backus 0 0 0 14—14
First quarter
B-Bryce Irsfeld 27 run (kick failed)
Second quarter
B-B. Irsfeld Ryan Warwick 31 pass from B. Irsfeld (Irsfeld pass good)
B-B. Irsfeld 1 run (Irsfeld kick)
B-Jordan Gorder 23 run (kick failed)
Third quarter
B-B. Irsfeld 17 run (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
B-B. Irsfeld 35 run (pass good)
PRB- Brandon Wolske 15 run (run failed)
PRB- Tim Bardeaux 30 pass from Spencer Richards (Richards run)
Team statistics
Rushes-yards: BEV 49-335, PRB 25-131
Pass comp-att-int-yds: BEV 2-4-0-61, PRB 15-25-1-148
Total offense: BEV 396, PRB 179
Individual leaders
Rushing: PRB- S. Richards 11-73, Bra. Wolske 6-49
Passing: PRB- Richards 15-25-1-148
Receiving: PRB- Tim Bardeaux 4-39, Kiel Struss 4-38, Trey Burgoyne 4-34,
Overall: PRB finishes 6-3.