High School Football: Royals end C-I's season

The Rangers, who averaged 34.6 points per game this year and racked up 501 yards rushing in a 48-0 quarterfinal win over Mesabi East Tuesday, managed just 93 yards rushing on 37 attempts and were shut out for the first time since a 2011 season-opening loss to Ogilvie.

"We knew first hand watching them on Tuesday what we were gonna have to do," said Royalton head coach Jamie Morford. "Noah (Gindorff) is a heck of an athlete and they've got athletes all over the field.

"We just did what we knew we had to do and what was important—playing our gaps and playing contain. I'm very proud of how we accomplished it."

The speedy Royals kept the larger Rangers contained, preventing C-I from getting to the outside lanes. Despite having its run game shut down, C-I managed a 254-217 advantage in total yards. Gindorff completed 9 of 16 passes for 148 yards and ran for 65 yards on 17 carries. Jake Larson carried 16 times for 21 yards.

Royalton rushed for 177 yards on 39 carries and completed 2 of 6 passes for 40 yards. Riley Smieja ran for 120 yards on 22 carries.

Quarterback Gavin Suska scored on a 2-yard keeper in the first quarter that was set up on a 38-yard punt return by Michael Petron. On the next play, Suska pitched to Petron who threw 37 yards to a wide-open Louis Fulford.

The only other pass completion was a 3-yarder by Suska to a wide-open Jason Kasella in the end zone in the third quarter.

"We can't pound between the tackles so we're going to try to get outside and we're going to use our speed—we do have very good speed—to our advantage," said Morford. "Give credit to our linemen who made some holes and did a good job against a very big and offensive front."

It was the fifth shutout of the season for the 8-1 Royals who have outscored their opponents 283-46 (31.4 - 5.1 average). Royalton also ended C-I's season last year with a 28-22 win in the quarterfinals.

"They're fast and strong," said C-I head coach Mike Gindorff, "and they shut down our run game which has been our strength. Our biggest concern was how we were going to handle their speed. We knew they were fast getting to the edge, but they were just quicker up front than we were. They did a pretty decent job."

The Rangers' biggest threat to score came at the end of the second half when they marched 88 yards in 10 plays to the Royals 3 where Gindorff's pass into the end zone fell incomplete as time expired.

C-I was driving again early in the fourth, only to see its momentum stopped on a Gindorff fumble at the Royals' 15.

Crosby-Ironton 0 0 0 0—0

Royalton 7 0 6 0—13

First quarter

R-Gavin Suska 2 run (Guliano Salinas kick) 6:35

Third quarter

R-Jason Kasella 3 pass from Suaka (kick blocked) 5:27

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: C-I 37-93, R 39-177

Pass comp-att-int-yds: C-I 10-17-0-161, R 2-6-0-40

Total offense: C-I 254, R 217

Individual leaders

Rushing: C-I-Noah Gindorff 17-65, Jake Larson 16-21; R- Riley Smieja 22-120

Passing: C-I-Gindorff 9-16-0-148, Larson 1-1-0-13; R-Suska 1-5-0-4, Michael Petron 1-1-0-36

Receiving: C-I-Eli Winegarner 6-111; R-Louis Fulford 1-36

Overall: C-I finishes 7-3.