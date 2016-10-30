Next: No. 2 Sartell vs. No. 1 Alexandria for Section 8-5A championship at St. John's University 7 p.m. Friday.

SARTELL—Precisely what the Brainerd Warriors could ill afford to happen wound up happening.

The Warriors were hoping to avoid the start that they had in their regular-season game against Sartell, when the Sabres posted 35 unanswered points on their way to a 35-7 victory.

But, in the semifinals of the Section 8-5A playoffs Saturday, it was almost exactly the same story as No. 2-seeded Sartell scored 14 points in the first six minutes and cruised to a 35-0 win over No. 3-seeded Brainerd.

"The start wasn't good," Warriors coach Ron Stolski said, "but we played better this game. We just had too many blown assignments."

Defensive back and captain Jacob Ebinger said after the early deficit the Warriors may have thought, "Here we go again."

"I think right from their first touchdown, that big play there, I think everybody kind of thought it was going to be exactly the same thing and it turned out exactly the same," Ebinger said.

Three 60-yard touchdowns in the first half doomed the Warriors from the start.

On Sartell's third play from scrimmage, Ethan Stark delivered the first big blow with a 67-yard scamper for a score at 8:07 of the first quarter.

Following a Brainerd three and out, Stark struck again, this time turning a short pass from quarterback Chris Belling into a 62-yard TD with 6:42 remaining in the opening quarter.

"Ethan Stark is an explosive player for us," Sabres coach Scott Hentges said. "He really got it going, running and then catching the ball."

Sartell surged to a 21-0 halftime advantage when John Schmidt ran 62 yards to the end zone with 1:57 left in the half.

On the first series of the second half, the Sabres delivered the dagger when Belling hit Brandan Walz with an 11-yard TD pass. Devin Vouk's 1-yard run with 10:32 remaining was the final score.

Brainerd got into the red zone once all night. It occurred in the third quarter after Belling's second TD pass. Starting at its 34, Brainerd marched to first and goal at the Sabres' 9 as Charlie Geraets ripped off runs of 19, 12 and 26 yards. But three runs by Geraets, who finished the game with 104 yards rushing, and a keeper by quarterback Sam Miller netted five yards and Sartell regained possession at its 4.

A trick play early in the fourth typified what kind of night Brainerd was enduring. Two plays after Vouk's TD, the Warriors gained 39 yards on a hook-and-ladder play on a pass from quarterback Will Peabody to Max Boran who lateraled to Geraets who sprinted down the sideline for another 29 yards. While Geraets was being chased, he had the ball stripped by a Sabre defender.

"We had opportunities again," Stolski said. "Charlie gets that great run—which had no effect on the outcome—that kind of symbolizes the game tonight."

Sartell's defense did bend, surrendering 253 total yards of offense, but it gained 391 and forced two fumbles.

"Our defense has been the strength of our team since Week One," Hentges said. "Eleven of those 12 kids are seniors. I give them a lot of responsibility to do stuff, and they make plays. They do a great job playing as a unit. Brainerd did a good job of scheming away from some of our strengths on defense but we had enough kids make plays and stop them when it counted."

Brainerd, which lost three of its last five games, finished the season 6-4.

"A 6-win season most people would be happy with," Stolski said. "I wish it would have ended differently, but we knew we had to play a really, really good game.

"(This season) was an experience I will never forget," Ebinger said. "All the guys on my team became like my family. They're all brothers to me. I love every single one of them. I wish we would have done a little better but it is what it is."

The Sabres, who have won six straight, will play Alexandria for the section championship Friday. The top-seeded Cardinals were extended to two overtimes before outlasting No. 4 Moorhead 37-30 Saturday.

Brainerd 0 0 0 0—0

Sartell 14 7 7 7—35

First quarter

S-Ethan Stark 67 run (Jordan Och kick) 8:07

S-Stark 62 pass from Christopher Belling (Och kick) 6:42

Second quarter

S-John Schmidt 62 run (Och kick) 1:57

Third quarter

S-Brandan Walz 11 pass from Belling (Och kick) 8:52

Fourth quarter

S-Devin Vouk 1 run (Och kick) 10:32

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: B 41-190, S 39-296

Pass comp-att-int-yds: B 6-15-0-63, S 5-12-0-95

Total offense: B 253, S 391

Individual leaders

Rushing: Brd-Will Peabody 4-11, Charlie Geraets 20-104, Max Zimmerman 4-21, McCale Peterson 3-18, Sam Miller 5-(-10), Evan Schreifels 2-30, Abe Schlegel 1-10, Joe Christiansen 2-6; S-Devin Vouk 15-95, Gavin Reitz 6-20, John Schmidt 11-92, Ethan Stark 2-83

Passing: Brd-Will Peabody 4-6-0-44, Sam Miller 2-8-0-19 Joe Stolski 0-1-0-0; S-Christopher Belling 5-11-0-95, Jordan Och 0-1-0-0

Receiving: Brd-Max Zimmerman 1-4, Max Boran 3-29, Charlie Geraets 2-30; S-Brandan Walz 2-15, Ethan Stark 2-70, John Schmidt 1-10