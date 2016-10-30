Hunstad's 42-yard punt return and 2-point conversion run by Josh Doss at 1:56 were the only points of the first quarter.

Levi Nagel intercepted a Cardinal pass at the SM 22 and four plays later Hunstad ran in from 3 yards out. A Doss to Hunstad pass for the conversion made it 16-0 with 4:22 left in the half.

On the ensuing drive, Staples-Motley marched 78 yards, keyed by Josh Lombard's 6 of 8 passing for 67 yards, getting to the Pillager 3 before time ran out.

"We were kind of feeling each other out," said Pillager head coach Paul Peterson. "Staples-Motley is a great team. They went through some roller-coaster ups and downs during the season, but they were ready for the playoffs and they were ready for us."

The Huskies tallied 27 straight second-half points to build a 43-0 lead.

Hunstad ran in from 3 yards out at 6:57 and Eli Horn scored at 1:08 on the first play following a Huskies sack and fumble recovery at the Cardinals' 7.

In the fourth, Horn scored again on a 5-yard run and Damian Fink rushed 11 yards for the final Pillager score with 5:26 left to play.

Matt Miller returned the ensuing kickoff 76 yards to put Staples-Motley on the board and then caught a 64-yard pass from Josh Lombard for the final Cardinal score.

Playing most of the night with a short field, Pillager gained 177 yards on 46 carries and built a 252-189 advantage in total yards. Hunstad finished with a 63 yards on 14 carries.

The Cards managed to net just one yard rushing on 32 attempts while Lombard completed 13 of 25 pass for 188 yards with two interceptions.

"We had fun tonight," said Peterson. "Every chance we get to play football we have fun. That's what we stress in our program. They guys did great, they worked hard and we're still getting better. We did a few things wrong tonight and we'll get better at those areas.

"That's our goal—to get better and go to the Fargodome."

The unbeaten Huskies will face No.2 Ottertail Central at the Fargodome for the Section 6-2A championship at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Staples-Motley 0 0 0 14—14

Pillager 8 8 14 13—43

First quarter

P-Ridge Hunstad 42 punt return (Joss Doss run) 1:56

Second quarter

P-Hunstad 3 run (Hunstad pass from Doss) 4:22

Third quarter

P-Hunstad 8 run (Hunstad run) 6:57

P-Eli Horn 24 run (pass fail) 1:08

Fourth quarter

P-Horn 5 run (run fail) 9:05

P-Damian FInk 3 run (Levi Nagel kick) 5:26

SM-Matt Miller 76 kickoff return Josh Lombard run) 5:13

SM-Miller 64 pass from Lombard (run fail) 1:09

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: SM 32-1, P 46-177

Pass comp-att-int-yds: SM 13-25-2-188, P 2-7-0-75

Total offense: SM 189, P 252

Individual leaders

Rushing: SM-Eric Lisson 12-16; P-Hunstad 14-63, Logan Gjovik 5-52, Horn 7-36

Passing: SM-Lombard 13-25-2-188; P-Doss 2-7-0-75

Receiving: SM-Matt Miller 5-112, Mason Rychner 3-48; P-Horn 1-35

Overall: SM finishes 5-5, P 10-0. Next:/No. 1 Pillager winner vs. No. 2 Ottertail Central for Section 6-2A championship at Fargodome 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Girtz, Pioneers hold off Cathedral

PIERZ—Lane Girtz ran for all Pioneer touchdowns leading Class 3A's fourth-ranked and top-seeded Pierz Pioneers to a 19-14 victory over No. 4 St. Cloud Cathedral in the Section 5-3A semifinals Saturday.

Girtz scored on runs of 5, 3 and 5 yards and finished with 114 yards on 25 carries. His third touchdown put the Pioneers up 19-7 in the third quarter.

Cathedral held a 246-207 advantage in total offensive yards, but Pierz was able to limit the Crusaders to 89 yards rushing.

The 8-1 Pioneers have won seven straight and face No. 2 Mora for the Section 5-3A championship at 8 p.m. Friday at St. Cloud State.

"I have to give Cathedral credit tonight," Pierz coach Leo Pohlkamp said. "They came to play. It took us a while to get going but we came through in the second half. It's always nice to be in the section championship game."

Cathedral 0 7 0 7—14

Pierz 0 7 12 0—19

Second quarter

SC-Kendrick Hernandez 3 run (Jack Thibault kick) 6:05

Prz-Lane Girtz 5 run (Preston Rocheleau kick) 1:43

Third quarter

Prz-Girtz 3 run, (kick blocked) 5:55

Prz-Girtz 5 run (pass fail) 0:24

Fourth quarter

SC-Mitch Plombon 9 pass from Quinton Young (Thibault kick) 1:48

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: SC 31-89, P 43-153

Pass comp-att-int-yds: SC 10-16-1-157, P 2-7-0-54

Total offense: SC 246, P 207

Individual leaders

Rushing: P-Girtz 25-114, Carson Huls 6-22, Brandon Ortman 3-15, Derick Hall 6-1

Passing: P-Rocheleau 2-7-0-54

Receiving: P-Girtz 1-19, Jalen Jansen 1-35

Overall: P 8-1. Next: No. 1 Pierz vs. No. 2 Mora for Section 5-3A championship at St. Cloud State 8 p.m. Friday.

Weniger does it all in Verndale victory

VERNDALE—Luke Weniger piled up 185 rushing yards, 156 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, one receiving touchdown and one rushing touchdown to lead the top-seeded Verndale Pirates to a 24-14 win over the No. 4 Brandon-Evansville Chargers in the Section 4 Nine-Man semifinals Saturday.

Weniger took over for starting quarterback Mack Jones, who suffered a concussion on the eighth play of the game and did not return.

Verndale's Taylor Willis caught seven passes for 70 yards, Dan Deppa recovered a fumble and Jordan Brownlow recorded an interception against the Chargers, who lost to the Pirates 34-20 in the season opener.

Unbeaten Verndale, ranked No. 7 in the final Nine-Man poll, will face No. 3 Hillcrest Academy for the Section 4 Nine-Man championship Friday at the Fargodome.

Brandon-Evansville 14 0 0 0—14

Verndale 12 6 0 6—24

First quarter

V- Luke Weniger 23 pass from Mack Jones (pass failed) 9:12

BE- McKennon Plaster 32 run (run failed) 5:10

V- Weniger 43 run (pass failed) 3:57

BE- Plaster 5 run (Taylor Blitzan run) 0:34

Second quarter

V- Taylor Willis 17 pass from Weniger (pass failed) 7:07

Fourth quarter

V- Jordan Brownlow 12 pass from Weniger (run failed) 2:34

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: BE 51-276, V 46-238

Pass comp-att-int-yds: BE 3-9-1-24, V 14-23-0-179

Total offense: BE 300, V 479

Individual leaders

Rushing: V- Weniger 37-185, Jones 6-37

Passing: V- Weniger 13-21-0-156

Receiving: V- Tyler Willis 7-70, Ta. Willis 3-39, Mac Schluttner 1-28,

Overall: V 10-0. Next: No. 1 Verndale vs. No. 3 Hillcrest Academy for Section 4 Nine-Man championship at Fargodome 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Royals end C-I's season

ROYALTON—Speed met power Saturday and speed prevailed.

The No. 2-seeded Royalton Royals utilized their quickness to thwart No. 3 Crosby-Ironton's powerful run game and eliminated the Rangers 13-0 in the Section 7-2A semifinals.

The Rangers, who averaged 34.6 points per game this year and racked up 501 yards rushing in a 48-0 quarterfinal win over Mesabi East Tuesday, managed just 93 yards rushing on 37 attempts and were shut out for the first time since a 2011 season-opening loss to Ogilvie.

"We knew first hand watching them on Tuesday what we were gonna have to do," said Royalton head coach Jamie Morford. "Noah (Gindorff) is a heck of an athlete and they've got athletes all over the field.

"We just did what we knew we had to do and what was important—playing our gaps and playing contain. I'm very proud of how we accomplished it."

The speedy Royals kept the larger Rangers contained, preventing C-I from getting to the outside lanes. Despite having its run game shut down, C-I managed a 254-217 advantage in total yards. Gindorff completed 9 of 16 passes for 148 yards and ran for 65 yards on 17 carries. Jake Larson carried 16 times for 21 yards.

Royalton rushed for 177 yards on 39 carries and completed 2 of 6 passes for 40 yards. Riley Smieja ran for 120 yards on 22 carries.

Quarterback Gavin Suska scored on a 2-yard keeper in the first quarter that was set up on a 38-yard punt return by Michael Petron. On the next play, Suska pitched to Petron who threw 37 yards to a wide-open Louis Fulford.

The only other pass completion was a 3-yarder by Suska to a wide-open Jason Kasella in the end zone in the third quarter.

"We can't pound between the tackles so we're going to try to get outside and we're going to use our speed—we do have very good speed—to our advantage," said Morford. "Give credit to our linemen who made some holes and did a good job against a very big and offensive front."

It was the fifth shutout of the season for the 8-1 Royals who have outscored their opponents 283-46 (31.4 - 5.1 average). Royalton also ended C-I's season last year with a 28-22 win in the quarterfinals.

"They're fast and strong," said C-I head coach Mike Gindorff, "and they shut down our run game which has been our strength. Our biggest concern was how we were going to handle their speed. We knew they were fast getting to the edge, but they were just quicker up front than we were. They did a pretty decent job."

The Rangers' biggest threat to score came at the end of the second half when they marched 88 yards in 10 plays to the Royals 3 where Gindorff's pass into the end zone fell incomplete as time expired.

C-I was driving again early in the fourth, only to see its momentum stopped on a Gindorff fumble at the Royals' 15.

Crosby-Ironton 0 0 0 0—0

Royalton 7 0 6 0—13

First quarter

R-Gavin Suska 2 run (Guliano Salinas kick) 6:35

Third quarter

R-Jason Kasella 3 pass from Suaka (kick blocked) 5:27

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: C-I 37-93, R 39-177

Pass comp-att-int-yds: C-I 10-17-0-161, R 2-6-0-40

Total offense: C-I 254, R 217

Individual leaders

Rushing: C-I-Noah Gindorff 17-65, Jake Larson 16-21; R- Riley Smieja 22-120

Passing: C-I-Gindorff 9-16-0-148, Larson 1-1-0-13; R-Suska 1-5-0-4, Michael Petron 1-1-0-36

Receiving: C-I-Eli Winegarner 6-111; R-Louis Fulford 1-36

Overall: C-I finishes 7-3.

Browerville wins battle of Tigers

PINE RIVER—Spencer Richards accumulated 73 yards on the ground and 148 passing with a touchdown through the air for the top-seeded Pine River-Backus Tigers in their 41-14 Section 6-1A semifinal loss to the No. 4-seeded Browerville/Eagle Valley Tigers Saturday.

PR-B's Tim Bardeaux caught four passes for 39 yards including a 30-yard receiving touchdown and Brandon Wolske added 49 yards with a TD on the ground.

Browerville/EV 6 21 6 8

PR-Backus 0 0 0 14

First quarter

B-Bryce Irsfeld 27 run (kick failed)

Second quarter

B-B. Irsfeld Ryan Warwick 31 pass from B. Irsfeld (Irsfeld pass good)

B-B. Irsfeld 1 run (Irsfeld kick)

B-Jordan Gorder 23 run (kick failed)

Third quarter

B-B. Irsfeld 17 run (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

B-B. Irsfeld 35 run (pass good)

PRB- Brandon Wolske 15 run (run failed)

PRB- Tim Bardeaux 30 pass from Spencer Richards (Richards run)

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: BEV 49-335, PRB 25-131

Pass comp-att-int-yds: BEV 2-4-0-61, PRB 15-25-1-148

Total offense: BEV 396, PRB 179

Individual leaders

Rushing: PRB- S. Richards 11-73, Bra. Wolske 6-49

Passing: PRB- Richards 15-25-1-148

Receiving: PRB- Tim Bardeaux 4-39, Kiel Struss 4-38, Trey Burgoyne 4-34,

Overall: PRB finishes 6-3.