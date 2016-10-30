Area Boys Soccer: Hornets finish second at state
ROSEMOUNT—Carson Moore scored for the top-seeded Lake Region Christian School Hornets in their 2-1 loss to the No. 3-seeded Rosemount in the Minnesota Association of Christian Schools state championship Saturday.
LRCS' Tyler Ogren and Levi Jensen both earned all-conference and all-tournament team honors and the Hornets' Tommy Thompson was named second-team all-conference.
Rosemount 2 0—2
Lake Region 0 1—1
First half: R- Steffan Alikin, R- Andy Fruetel
Second half: LRCS- Carson Moore
Shots on goal: LR 11, R 7
Goalkeepers: LR- Nick Christenson (5 saves); R-Sam Bryant (10 saves)
Overall: LRCS finishes 18-3-2.