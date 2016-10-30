Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Area Boys Soccer: Hornets finish second at state

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 9:32 p.m.

    ROSEMOUNT—Carson Moore scored for the top-seeded Lake Region Christian School Hornets in their 2-1 loss to the No. 3-seeded Rosemount in the Minnesota Association of Christian Schools state championship Saturday.

    LRCS' Tyler Ogren and Levi Jensen both earned all-conference and all-tournament team honors and the Hornets' Tommy Thompson was named second-team all-conference.

    Rosemount 2 0—2

    Lake Region 0 1—1

    First half: R- Steffan Alikin, R- Andy Fruetel

    Second half: LRCS- Carson Moore

    Shots on goal: LR 11, R 7

    Goalkeepers: LR- Nick Christenson (5 saves); R-Sam Bryant (10 saves)

    Overall: LRCS finishes 18-3-2.

    Explore related topics:sportsboys soccerLake Region Christian School HornetsMinnesota Association of Christian Schools
    Advertisement