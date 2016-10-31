Biathlon: Christiansen wins at Nisswa
Cam Christiansen won the 6-kilometer sprint race in 17:41 and Hanne Guthrie was second in 23:22 for the NNW biathlon team in Saturday's event in Nisswa.
Finishing third was Evan Ingebrigtsen of Baxter with a time of 25:44.
During Sunday's pursuit format at Elk River, Christiansen finished the 11.4-K race in 34:54 to place second.
In the women's 9.3-K event, Guthrie placed second with a time of 37:44.
The next biathlon for the team will be the annual Thanksgiving Ski Festival in West Yellowstone, MT.