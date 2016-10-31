Biathlon: Christiansen wins at Nisswa

Finishing third was Evan Ingebrigtsen of Baxter with a time of 25:44.

During Sunday's pursuit format at Elk River, Christiansen finished the 11.4-K race in 34:54 to place second.

In the women's 9.3-K event, Guthrie placed second with a time of 37:44.

The next biathlon for the team will be the annual Thanksgiving Ski Festival in West Yellowstone, MT.