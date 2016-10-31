Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Biathlon: Christiansen wins at Nisswa

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 8:51 p.m.

    Cam Christiansen won the 6-kilometer sprint race in 17:41 and Hanne Guthrie was second in 23:22 for the NNW biathlon team in Saturday's event in Nisswa.

    Finishing third was Evan Ingebrigtsen of Baxter with a time of 25:44.

    During Sunday's pursuit format at Elk River, Christiansen finished the 11.4-K race in 34:54 to place second.

    In the women's 9.3-K event, Guthrie placed second with a time of 37:44.

    The next biathlon for the team will be the annual Thanksgiving Ski Festival in West Yellowstone, MT.

    Explore related topics:sportsBiathlonCam ChristiansenHanne Guthrie
    Advertisement