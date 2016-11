Area Volleyball: PR-Backus advances to subsection final

Miah Hansen added 10 kills for the Tigers and Shelby Adkins collected 19 digs as PR-B advanced to Thursday's subsection final at Little Falls against Braham which blanked Nevis 3-0 in the other semifinal Tuesday.

Onamia 21 9 19

PR-Backus 25 25 25

Pine River-Backus statistics

Annie Semmler 28 set assists, 7 digs, 7 kills, 6 blocks, 2 aces

Gabby Rainwater 8 digs, 6 kills, 1 block

Bailey Wynn 11 digs, 8 kills, 2 aces

Anna Felthous 1 block

Miah Hansen 1 dig, 10 kills, 2 blocks

Alyssa Semmler 12 kills, 5 blocks

Emma Barchus 1 dig, 1 ace

Shelby Adkins 19 digs, 1 ace

Emma Mills 1 set assist, 6 digs, 1 kill, 1 block

Riley Hirschey 1 set assist, 8 digs

Overall: PRB 20-12. Next: Pine River-Backus vs. Braham for East Subsection 5-1A championship at Little Falls 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Kimball 3, Verndale 2

LONG PRAIRIE—Shania Glenz tallied 25 kills and 28 digs during the Verndale Pirates' 3-2 loss to the Kimball Cubs in the West Subsection 5-1A semifinals Tuesday.

Morgan Glenz added 18 kills and 31 digs for the Pirates who finished the season 23-7.

Kimball 25 22 24 26 15

Verndale 21 25 26 24 11

Verndale statistics

Allison Olsson 2.5 blocks, 2 set assists, 7 digs

Alyssa Thompson 1 ace, 5 kills, 10 digs

Shania Glenz 25 kills, .5 blocks, 2 set assists, 28 digs

Mardi Ehrmantraut 6 set assists, 8 digs

Morgan Glenz 3 aces, 18 kills, .5 blocks, 31 digs

Katie Johnson 2 digs

Haley Stinar 1 ace, 1 kill, 12 set assists, 19 digs

Megan Dougherty 1 ace, 24 set assists, 16 digs

Alexys Thompson 3 kills, .5 blocks, 3 set assists, 2 digs

Molly Brownlow 26 digs

Overall: Verndale finishes 23-7.

Melrose 3, Pierz 2

PIERZ—Kylie Porter accumulated three ace serves, 15 kills, three blocks, 11 set assists and 11 digs for No. 2-seeded Pierz which was upset 3-2 by No. 6 Melrose in the North Subsection 6-2A semifinals Tuesday.

Pierz led the match 2-1 before the Dutchmen captured the final two games 25-18, 16-14 to win their fifth straight match.

Melrose 27 25 18 25 16

Pierz 29 18 25 18 14

Pierz statistics

Kelsi Stuckmayer 1 kill, 6 digs

Cassie Smieja 8 kills, 5 blocks

Hannah Kahl 1 ace serve, 1 kill, 13 digs

Leah Fuhrman 8 kills, 1 set assist, 8 digs

Rebecca Athman 1 ace serve, 3 kills, 17 digs

Jade Porter 1 kill,

Kylie Porter 3 ace serves, 15 kills, 3 blocks, 11 set assists, 11 digs

BreAnna Hopkins 4 kills, 25 set assists

Claire Reardon 2 ace serves, 1 dig

Kacy Broschofsky 3 kills, 3 blocks

Overall: Prz 22-8.