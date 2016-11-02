Area Football: Patriots look to finally knock off DGF

That price being health.

Just when the Patriots' lineup was beginning to look like it did to start the season, injuries will have Pequot scrambling to get healthy quick for Thursday's section championship against No. 2 seed Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton at the Fargodome.

--- --- ---

Pequot Lakes vs. DGF

What: Section 8-3A championship

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Fargodome

Who: No. 2 seeded Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Rebels (9-1) vs. No. 4 seed Pequot Lakes Patriots (7-3)

"I think we'll have enough players," said Pequot head coach Chip Lohmiller. When asked if his players will be healthy enough to play his response was funny, but not surprising.

"When are you publishing this? Yeah, they'll be ready to play."

It's the fourth-straight section final between these two teams. Despite not playing each other in the regular season, both programs are familiar with the other.

"They run the same stuff," said Lohmiller. "They have key players at different positions, but it's the same thing every year. They are very solid. No. 30 (Ryan Poehls) is phenomenal. He's a fullback-linebacker. We just need to go up there and beat them."

DGF's defense is holding teams to 13.7 points per game, while tallying 38.8 points. The Rebels have won five straight, with their lone loss a 22-21 blemish to Barnesville.

The Rebels shut out Roseau in the section quarterfinals 43-0 and eliminated Perham 26-12 to set up what has become an annual matchup for the section title.

"I was not surprised that Pequot won the game against Aitkin," said DGF head coach Anthony Soderberg. "They're a good team and they have some good players. There are a lot of similarities from the past with what they do on defense and what they do on offense. They have a good group of juniors. Some of them are dynamic. Some of their players are big. Some of them play multiple positions. They've got good football players out there they're well-coached."

Last year, DGF posted a 36-13 section victory over Pequot. Soderberg said this year's team is similar to the other three teams that have eliminated Pequot from the playoffs.

Garrett Scheel leads the Rebels' rushing attack with 900 yards on 149 carries for a 6.0 yards-per-carry average. He's scored 8 TDS. Poehls has 14 rushing touchdowns and 498 yards on just 66 carries. Daniel Bell is averaging 10.9 yards per carry with four TDs and 369 total yards.

"We've been blessed with good football players here, that's for sure," said Soderberg. "Last year, we passed a bit more than we do this year because we had a good quarterback last year. We have a good quarterback this year, but we've hung our hat running the ball a little bit more."

DGF quarterback Ethan Edeen is 42-of-85 for 976 yards and 14 TD passes. His top targets are Bryce Anderson with 13 catches for 405 yards and 5 TDs and Spencer Ewen with 14 catches for 346 yards and 5 TDs.

The Rebels have turned the ball over just four times all year.

"We're playing good football," Soderberg said. "We don't ask them to do a lot on defense. We just make sure they understand their job. Execute their job and only worry about their job. They've been doing a great job on offense.

"Then, offensively, we've broken a couple of tackles that have put us in the end zone a couple of times. We've been scoring some points so that's always helpful. We just try and keep an even keel and make sure we're ready to play football."

Pequot has won five straight after back-to-back losses to Perham and Detroit Lakes. Pequot's defense has allowed just 43 points in those five wins, including shutout victories against East Grand Forks and Aitkin.

"They run, run, run and then they'll run a counter," Lohmiller said. "They draw everybody in and then they'll pass to their tight end. That's what they were successful with against Perham and they've always done it in the past. They suck you in and then boom they throw the big play.

"We'll have to be ready for the big play. Our defense is playing very good and I think we'll be ready for it."

The Patriots are averaging 28.3 points per game, while holding opponents to 17.6.

"If you go in the past history against us over there, we have made a lot of turnovers," said Lohmiller. "We move the ball, but then we turn the ball over. I think we've had 14 turnovers in the last four games with them. Last year we had three picks. If we just stick to our game plan and the guys believe it, we'll be fine. Just go a couple yards at a time and not go for the 60-yard bomb or 80-yard run and just get our yards that will be key. We need to manage the clock and control the ball."