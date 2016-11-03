Area Volleyball: Hermantown sweeps Aitkin on way to final

The coach's spirits had rebounded right along with the Hawks' play, which started erratic as the defending section champs tumbled into a nine-point hole early in the opening game of a semifinal vs. Aitkin. Hermantown trailed 11-2 before settling down to pluck the Gobblers in a 25-19, 25-21, 25-17 sweep.

Sierra Bolen, Jordyn Thomas and Alexa Sinner highlighting a balanced attack that wore down upset-minded Aitkin (24-7).

Bolen, a 6-foot-1 middle hitter, powered the Hawks with 12 kills and five blocks. It was the junior's bullet in the decisive game, which whistled straight into the upper body of an Aitkin player, that sent Hermantown pulling away.

The Hawks move into Saturday's title tilt vs. fellow No. 1 seed Rush City at 4 p.m., back at Denfeld. The Tigers rolled past Greenway in three games in Wednesday's first semifinal.

Michaletz said the Gobblers were overmatched at the net. He lists three of his players as 6-footers, but he admitted that's a stretch.

In the opener, Hermantown's climb from an 11-2 hole coalesced on 6-2 junior Ellie Gamradt's emphatic block that made it 16-16. The Hawks closed on a 9-3 run to seize control.

Ellie Michaletz had 15 kills, while Taylor Ehnstrom collected 27 assists to pace the Gobblers.

"This team is made up of girls that will never quit, they'll never stop, they keep on battling even to the last point," Coach Michaletz said. "That's the game of volleyball—momentum. We did the same thing to them in game one and game two, but you give up a couple points and you lose your focus a little bit. And things can start to snowball on anybody."