"You know how scrimmages are. It's early in the year, you don't look at down and distance, you run plays," Pohlkamp said. "We were healthy, they were healthy. I'm sure they've got some injuries."

Section 5-3A final

Who: No. 1-seeded Pierz Pioneers vs. No. 2 Mora Mustangs

What: Championship

Where: St. Cloud State University's Husky Stadium

When: 8 p.m. Friday

The Pioneers' key injury was suffered by senior running back Derick Hall who broke an ankle in the section semifinals Oct. 29 against St. Cloud Cathedral. Hall had returned to play football this fall after suffering major injuries in a car accident last winter. He was Pierz's second-leading rusher with 760 yards and nine touchdowns.

"He was coming off a big game," Pierz head coach Leo Pohlkamp said. "He smiles every time he's at practice, he loves football so much.

"It was a broken play where two of our guys went in motion at the same time. The refs threw a flag but they didn't blow the whistle. Derick kind of stopped and a guy rolled up on his leg. He was just starting to play well for us and was one of our captains."

Pierz will now rely on Lane Girtz and Brandon Ortman to shoulder the running load. Girtz is the team's second-leading rusher with 140 attempts for 713 yards and a team-high 13 TDs. Ortman has carried 52 times for 468 yards (9.0 average) and six scores.

"We still have Lane and Brandon," Pohlkamp said, "and we'll plug somebody else in. This is probably the worst year I can ever remember going through with injuries. I looked at our bench one game and we've got four guys on crutches, three with arms in sleeves."

Pioneers quarterback Preston Rocheleau has completed 36 of 76 passes for 607 yards and five TDs with seven interceptions. Ben Herold is the top receiver with 12 catches for 242 yards and three TDs.

The Pioneers have won seven straight since their only loss—20-6 to Maple Lake. They are outscoring the opposition by an average of 30.8-16.4.

Pierz (8-1) returned just Girtz, linebacker Brett Kapsner and end Matt Kummet from last year's team which won the state championship with a 13-0 mark. The Pioneers are bidding for the 13th trip to state in program history.

"Last year we were so solid everywhere," Pohlkamp said. "We didn't worry about our passing game, we didn't worry about our running game. We just prepared the kids, coached the kids and felt like we could play with anybody."

This year, Pohlkamp said the Pioneers built around Girtz, Kapsner and Kummet. Girtz and Kapsner returned from injuries in time for the postseason.

"When Kapsner went down, we basically had to start over with a whole new offensive line," Pohlkamp said. "That's where it all starts. (Offensive coordinator) Dave (Rocheleau) does a tremendous job. He's got all those kids believing in it.

"We've had some close games. We were down 21-3 against Rockford and came back and won. We were down 13-0 against Holdingford and 7-0 against Cathedral so we have been able to come back on teams.

"I think a lot of it is tradition. We've plugged new kids in and coached them up. My concern with all these injuries is are they going to give up? They don't have that attitude and I hope they never get it."

Mora is seeking its eighth state trip, its first since 2009. The Mustangs have won their last four games, including 54-12 over Milaca in the section quarterfinals and 31-13 over Pine City in the semifinals. They are averaging 38.8 points a game, including 69 against St. Paul Harding, 48 against Duluth Denfeld, 47 against Crosby-Ironton and 41 against Pine City.

"Their quarterback (Luke Anderson) stands out. He has a nice arm," Pohlkamp said. "They like to spread the ball around. They have a bunch of good receivers that catch the ball well. We're very concerned about their passing game. And they have a nice running back.

"Their offense is very explosive. They put points on the board. Hopefully we can slow them down."

The Mustangs have been respectable on defense, giving up an average of 17.8 points.

The winner plays the Proctor/Greenway winner Nov. 12 at Brainerd's Adamson Field in the quarterfinals of the 3A state tournament.