Area Football: Healthy Huskies hoping for one more win

The unbeaten Huskies last played in the dome in 2012 when they fell to Browerville/Eagle Valley 20-7 in the Section 6-1A final.

--- --- ---

Pillager vs. OTC

What: Section 6-2A championship

When: 5:30 p.m. Friday

Overall: Fargodome

Who: Top-seeded Pillager Huskies (10-0) vs. No. 2 seed Ottertail Central Bulldogs (8-2)

--- --- ---

"It's crazy around here," said Pillager head coach Paul Peterson. "Everybody is excited. I'm getting emails and phone calls and people are sending messages through people. There is a lot of pride. Our kids are having fun, which means our town is having fun. It's really nice."

Pillager is averaging 40.1 points per game, while holding opponents to a Class 2A second-best 9.1 points per game. In Pillager's 10 wins, its defense has held opponents to one touchdown or less six times.

The third-ranked Huskies eliminated Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 50-6 in the section quarterfinals and then knocked off Staples-Motley 43-14 Saturday in the semifinals.

"We are healthy and ready to go. Tyler Wilcox is back," Peterson said. "He was back for the Staples game and he played well so he's ready to go. We do have all of our horses and it's a nice feeling this late in the season."

After opening with losses to Barnesville 26-14 and Osakis 23-12, OTC has rattled off eight straight victories, including a 44-6 defeat of Pelican Rapids in the section quarterfinals and a 38-21 defeat of Breckenridge in the semifinals.

The Bulldogs are the defending section champions and advanced to the state semifinals last year before falling to Caledonia.

"This will not be a new environment for us," said OTC head coach Eric Olson. "We've been in the Fargodome the last few years. We kind of have a routine when we leave here on how to go about things when we get there."

Friday will be OTC's fourth-straight section final.

"They're a good football team that has a good tradition," said Peterson. "They've been to this game before. They do a lot of things well. They run the ball well and pass when they have to. Defensively they play good team defense. They do a lot of things we do. They play solid team defense and it will be a challenge for us."

Pillager has been good this year, too with Ridge Hunstad leading the way with 1,363 yards rushing on 130 carries for a 10.5 yards-per-carry average. He's caught 12 passes for 353 yards and has 23 total touchdowns.

Eli Horn has rushed for 301 yards and 6 TDs on 55 carries and Damian Fink has added 265 yards and 3 TDs on 57 carries.

"They are very good on offense," said Olson. "They're big and physical up front with very good athletes behind them. Their quarterback can run and throw the ball. They are very balanced. It's going to be a tough test for us."

Pillager's Josh Doss has thrown for 850 yards and 13 touchdowns on 48-of-88 passing. He's only been picked off twice. His top targets have been Ryan Foehrenbacher with 18 catches for 245 yards and seven touchdowns, and Hunstad and Horn.

"We hope to execute what we've been doing all year," Peterson said. "As our offensive line goes, so do we. But we'll take what the defense give us. For instance against Staples, we were able to use Eli Horn more because that's what they were letting us have. People have kind of heard about Ridge Hunstad now so they know where he is. That allows other kids to do different things. It allows play action. Ryan Foehrenbacher had a couple of drops, but he's another guy we're going to target at our tight end spot. He's a big kid who can do some things offensively."

The Bulldogs' offense is led by quarterback Nick VanErp, who has passed for 764 yards and 12 TDs on 49-of-106 passing. He's also rushed for 464 yards and five TDs. Austin Wensauer leads the Bulldogs with 656 yards and 10 TDs with Silvan Grahm-Blackman right behind at 606 yards and 3 TDs.

Nick VanErp's top target is Eric VanErp, who has 22 catches for 316 yards and 9 TDs. Isaiah Dorn has nine receptions for 147 yards and three scores.

"We have to mix things up," Olson said. "We need to pound the ball inside a little bit and try and get the ball to the perimeter. They're big and tough up front so we'll try and get the ball in the air and get it into the hands of our athletes."