College Volleyball: Raiders pursue third straight trip to nationals

By virtue of their 13-1 conference record they earned the right to have the region tournament on their home floor. The No. 1-seeded Raiders will take on No. 4 Mesabi at 6 p.m. Friday followed by No. 2 Rainy River and No. 3 Itasca at 8 p.m. The winners will play for the championship at noon Saturday.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Region 13B Tournament At Central Lakes College

Semifinal: No. 1 CLC vs. No. 4 Mesabi Range 6 p.m. Friday

Semifinal: No. 3 Itasca vs. No. 2 Rainy River 8 p.m. Friday

Championship: CLC/Mesabi Range winner vs. Itasca/Rainy River winner noon

CLC finished the regular season with an overall record of 19-11, the same as Rainy River.

Raiders head coach Jane Peterson puts together a tough schedule for her team each year with the hope that the experience gained in those matches will help later in the season when the games are more important.

Peterson also hit a milestone earlier this year by getting her 600th career win. As sophomore Rachel Mathias said, Peterson's style of welcoming players to the college game has played a key role in the success of her players.

"I know coming in that I felt really welcomed to the team before I stepped onto the the court," said Mathias. "I know that she brings a lot of wisdom to the court and it just felt right and I have never looked back. It is the best experience I have ever had with a coach."

Assistant coach Ken Miller sees Peterson's ability to adapt to each new team as a major part of her having a successful program.

"There isn't a set system," he said. "Because she adapts to us having a new team each year. Rather than trying to plug players into a ready made system, it is geared to the players we have. This year we are running a 6-2 offense because that is what we need to run with the players we have.

"The longevity to be in one place to do it and at this level consistently is remarkable. There are other coaches in our conference that have been around for a long time who don't have those wins. It is very tough to do. She puts in lots of extra time and effort that I don't think people are aware of to keep the program where it is."

The Raiders have had a solid attacking game this season as shown by Mathias, Kaitlynn Christen and Britta Torgerson, all returning players from last years region champions, being in the top 10 in the conference in kill percentage. Two weeks ago, Mathias was recognized as the national player of the week, and she was tops in the conference in kills per game with 3.96.

Serving has also been a CLC strength with Torgerson and Sierra Nori in the top 10 for their accuracy. The setting has also improved over the course of the season with Lakyn Anderson and Morgan Melby in the top 10 in the division in set assists.

In the regular season, the Raiders defeated Mesabi twice with the first win coming at CLC Sept. 16 and the second at Mesabi Oct. 18. In those two matches, the Raiders did not lose a set. They were also perfect in sets played against Itasca in winning two matches.

The only blemish on the Raiders' division record was a 3-0 loss at Rainy River in early October. They atoned for that loss with a 3-0 win over Rainy River last Friday to secure the conference championship.

Other players to watch over the weekend will be Maddie Filipiak of Rainy River, who finished second to Mathias in kills per game, and Brielle Wills of Mesabi who finished third. Itasca's Mandi McNeil rounded out the top five in the division in kills.

With two wins this weekend, the Raiders will advance to the NJCAA Division III Tournament in two weeks in Rochester, Minn. With the competitive schedule the Raiders have played, Mathias knows that Peterson has prepared the team well for the postseason.

"This year the mental part was a major fault in our first couple of games," Mathias said. "I know there were a lot of incoming freshmen who had coaches that have harped on different parts of their play which made them hesitant coming into the college atmosphere. Jane helps us without being angry and forceful and has a calm (psyche) and it makes you comfortable if you mess up, that it is not a life or death situation."