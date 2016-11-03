Area Football: Verndale looks to break 7-year state drought

Luke Wineger entered Saturday's 24-14 victory over Brandon-Evansville after eight offensive plays. He finished with 185 yards and one touchdown on 37 carries and passed for 156 yards and two touchdowns on 13-of-21 passing. Before moving to quarterback, he caught Verndale's opening touchdown from starting quarterback Mack Jones.

--- --- ---

Verndale vs. Hillcrest

What: Section 4, Nine-Man championship

When: Noon, Friday

Where: Fargodome

Who: Top-seeded Verndale Pirates (10-0) vs. No. 3 seed Hillcrest Lutheran Academy Comets (9-1)

--- --- ---

"Jones can play (Friday)," said Verndale head coach Mike Mahlen. "He played eight plays against Brandon and then got dinged in the head. He didn't lose any memory or get any headaches. He just got dizzy so he didn't play the rest of the game. But we had Luke Weniger come in there and he did a heck of a job for us.

"We knew he was our backup quarterback earlier in the year and in the preseason and the first few weeks we had him take snaps in practice. Well, the last five or six weeks we started forgetting about it and he hadn't taken a snap in five weeks. He did a heck of a job."

The top-seeded Pirates Verndale will need some big plays as they face the 9-1 and third-seeded Comets. The only blemish on Hillcrest's schedule came from an 18-0 Week Two loss to Verndale.

Since then, Hillcrest has posted eight straight wins, including a 25-0 shutout of Bertha-Hewitt in the section quarterfinals and Saturday's 22-6 upset of No. 2-seeded Wheaton/Herman-Norcross.

"The players were really happy to get Verndale again," said Hillcrest head coach Evan Newman. "We had eight turnovers in that game and 11 dropped passes. It wasn't that we had a hard time moving the ball. We just made a lot of big mistakes.

"We're going to stick with pretty much what we've been doing. We'll make a few adjustments, but nothing major. We had also one of our best players hurt in that game, too. In the first five minutes of the game, he got a deep thigh bruise and pretty much limped the rest of the game. That didn't help."

The Comets are holding opponents to 14.4 points per game, while averaging 33.5 points on offense. The only team in the section with better numbers are the Pirates, who are holding teams to 8.0 points on defense and posting 40.1 points on offense.

The Pirates eliminated Underwood 48-2 in the quarterfinals and Brandon/Evansville 24-14 in the semifinals to return to the Fargodome after a year absence.

"They are big on the line," said Newman. "Our line is not very big so that poses lots of problems."

The Pirates' offense has been explosive of late. Even with a backup QB, the Pirates scored 43 or more points in six of their last seven games.

"We'll do what we've been doing all year," said Mahlen. "We're not going to do anything different than we have been. We need to be able to throw the ball. They're a good defensive team. We're not going to be able to run the ball and control the ball on the ground without throwing it. We don't have those capabilities. We need to mix it up and use the pass and run to be successful."

In both section wins, Hillcrest has been able to jump out to early leads. The Comets have outscored opponents 41-0 in the first half, including 34-0 in the opening quarter.

Hillcrest' senior quarterback Sean McGuire threw for 1,281 yards and 16 touchdowns on 68-of-141 passing during the regular season. In the two playoff wins, he was 16-of-32 for 300 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

His top two targets during the regular season were Kyler Newman (25 catches, 529 yards, 7 TDs) and Reggie Undseth (19 catches, 455 yards, 4 TDs).

"If we're catching passes, and if Sean is on, then we'll be good," said Newman. "If Sean is on, then it will be difficult for them to stop us. If he's off, we have to start running the ball and you just never know. When he's on, he's very good and we have some good receivers. We don't have big receivers, but we have a couple in Reggie and Kyler who have great numbers."

Mahlen said the Comets are running the ball better of late and stopping the run will be a priority.

Kyler Newman led Hillcrest during the regular season with 311 yards and 7 TDS. Undseth rushed for 300 yards and 4 more scores. During the two section games, Newman has rushed for 209 yards and three more TDs on 44 carries. Undseth added 138 yards and a TD.

"The first time we played they spread it out with four wides and threw the ball 38 times," said Mahlen. "We intercepted six of those passes. Well, the last four or five weeks they've gone to what I call an inverted wishbone and have run the ball. They've run the ball pretty well. They have two really good backs."

Friday will be Hillcrest's second-straight section final. It's the Pirates' second in two years. Verndale has not been to state since 2009. Hillcrest's last state trip was 2004.