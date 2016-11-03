Area Volleyball: Braham shuts down PRB for subsection title
LITTLE FALLS—Alyssa Semmler totaled 11 kills for Pine River-Backus as the Tigers were defeated 3-0 by the Braham Bombers for the East Subsection 5-1A championship Thursday.
Annie Semmler recorded 18 set assists and Shelby Adkins 14 digs for PRB which finishes 20-13.
In Games One and Two, the Bombers seized 7-1 leads and cruised to 25-18 and 25-11 victories.
Game Three featured 14 ties and 10 lead changes in a 31-29 Braham victory. PRB's first lead was 4-3 on a kill by Gabby Rainwater. The Tigers' biggest lead was 16-11 after a kill by Alyssa Semmler.
Braham then went on an 8-2 run to take a 19-18 lead. After a 19-19 tie, the teams exchanged leads with Braham's Emily Lindquist scoring the last two points on kills. She totaled 15 kills for the match.
Braham, which improved to 16-15, has won eight of its last 10 matches.
Braham 25 25 31
PR-Backus 18 11 29
Pine River-Backus statistics
Annie Semmler 18 set assists, 3 digs, 3 kills, 4 blocks
Lindsey Tulenchik 2 digs
Gabby Rainwater 9 digs, 6 kills
Bailey Wynn 9 digs, 3 kills, 2 blocks
Anna Felthous 2 set assists, 1 kill, 1 block
Miah Hansen 2 digs, 5 kills, 2 blocks
Alyssa Semmler 3 digs, 11 kills, 1 block
Emma Barchus 2 digs
Shelby Adkins 14 digs, 1 ace serve
Riley Hirschey 8 digs
Overall: PRB finishes 20-13.