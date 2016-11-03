Area Volleyball: Braham shuts down PRB for subsection title

Annie Semmler recorded 18 set assists and Shelby Adkins 14 digs for PRB which finishes 20-13.

In Games One and Two, the Bombers seized 7-1 leads and cruised to 25-18 and 25-11 victories.

Game Three featured 14 ties and 10 lead changes in a 31-29 Braham victory. PRB's first lead was 4-3 on a kill by Gabby Rainwater. The Tigers' biggest lead was 16-11 after a kill by Alyssa Semmler.

Braham then went on an 8-2 run to take a 19-18 lead. After a 19-19 tie, the teams exchanged leads with Braham's Emily Lindquist scoring the last two points on kills. She totaled 15 kills for the match.

Braham, which improved to 16-15, has won eight of its last 10 matches.

Braham 25 25 31

PR-Backus 18 11 29

Pine River-Backus statistics

Annie Semmler 18 set assists, 3 digs, 3 kills, 4 blocks

Lindsey Tulenchik 2 digs

Gabby Rainwater 9 digs, 6 kills

Bailey Wynn 9 digs, 3 kills, 2 blocks

Anna Felthous 2 set assists, 1 kill, 1 block

Miah Hansen 2 digs, 5 kills, 2 blocks

Alyssa Semmler 3 digs, 11 kills, 1 block

Emma Barchus 2 digs

Shelby Adkins 14 digs, 1 ace serve

Riley Hirschey 8 digs

Overall: PRB finishes 20-13.