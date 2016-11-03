Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Area Volleyball: Braham shuts down PRB for subsection title

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH on Nov 3, 2016 at 10:50 p.m.

    LITTLE FALLS—Alyssa Semmler totaled 11 kills for Pine River-Backus as the Tigers were defeated 3-0 by the Braham Bombers for the East Subsection 5-1A championship Thursday.

    Annie Semmler recorded 18 set assists and Shelby Adkins 14 digs for PRB which finishes 20-13.

    In Games One and Two, the Bombers seized 7-1 leads and cruised to 25-18 and 25-11 victories.

    Game Three featured 14 ties and 10 lead changes in a 31-29 Braham victory. PRB's first lead was 4-3 on a kill by Gabby Rainwater. The Tigers' biggest lead was 16-11 after a kill by Alyssa Semmler.

    Braham then went on an 8-2 run to take a 19-18 lead. After a 19-19 tie, the teams exchanged leads with Braham's Emily Lindquist scoring the last two points on kills. She totaled 15 kills for the match.

    Braham, which improved to 16-15, has won eight of its last 10 matches.

    Braham 25 25 31

    PR-Backus 18 11 29

    Pine River-Backus statistics

    Annie Semmler 18 set assists, 3 digs, 3 kills, 4 blocks

    Lindsey Tulenchik 2 digs

    Gabby Rainwater 9 digs, 6 kills

    Bailey Wynn 9 digs, 3 kills, 2 blocks

    Anna Felthous 2 set assists, 1 kill, 1 block

    Miah Hansen 2 digs, 5 kills, 2 blocks

    Alyssa Semmler 3 digs, 11 kills, 1 block

    Emma Barchus 2 digs

    Shelby Adkins 14 digs, 1 ace serve

    Riley Hirschey 8 digs

    Overall: PRB finishes 20-13.

    Explore related topics:sportshigh school volleyballPine River-Backus TigersEast Subsection 5-1A
    Advertisement
    randomness