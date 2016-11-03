Area Football: Pequot falls to DGF again

FARGO—This year's Pequot Lakes Patriots might go down as one of the most resilient teams in program history.

Unfortunately resilience doesn't always translate into championships and Thursday was an example as the fourth-seeded Patriots fell to the No. 2-seeded Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Rebels 31-20 in the Section 8-3A championship game at the Fargodome for the fourth straight year.

"It's frustrating this year because the coaching staff and I feel that we should have won this game," said Pequot Lakes head coach Chip Lohmiller. "Yes, in the first half, they had a couple of good drives. But we missed a lot of open passes. There were a couple of times we had wide receivers 20 yards wide open and we missed the pass.

"I think we could have won this game, but give it to DGF. They played great. They did what they had to do to win, but I thought this team was beatable."

The Rebels used a mixture of big plays and long drives to amass 452 yards of offense and held Pequot to 259 yards.

DGF's offense was balanced, too, as it rushed for 242 yards on 45 carries and threw for 212 yards on 7-of-14 passing.

"We wanted to get up early and then try and pound the football," said DGF head coach Tony Soderberg. "If you want to get up then you have to throw the ball a little bit. That's how we finally got up later. It was more of my mentality than anything."

The Rebels opened the scoring with a 12-play, 85-yard drive that was capped with a 6-yard TD run from Garrett Scheel. On the first play of their next possession, Ethan Edeen hit Brandon Ciak for a 67-yard scoring strike to make it 14-0.

Pequot's Nathan Traut answered with a 60-yard rushing touchdown to pull the score to 14-7.

DGF used another 85-yard drive to build a 21-7 edge. The 10-play drive was highlighted by a 20-yard pass from Edeen to Scheel and a 24-yard pass to Spencer Ewen on fourth and 14 at the Pequot 38. One play later, Scheel scored from 14 yards out.

"The thing about this place is you get about two good possessions before everybody on both sides is tired," said Soderberg. "So to go out and get that first drive and establish that, that was huge. As soon as it gets hot in here, kids start making mistakes and missing blocks. It gets tough in here so to get those two long drives early was huge."

The Patriots answered again and quickly with a 77-yard scoring strike to Austin Young from Max Tangen.

Pequot's two big scoring plays accounted for most of its 158 yards of offense in the first half. Pequot ran just 19 offensive plays compared to 35 from DGF. The Rebels racked up 293 yards in the first half, but committed five penalties for 66 yards and Traut stripped the ball on a long pass play for the only turnover of the first half. Pequot was penalized just once and finished the half without a turnover.

"We knew they were going to start bringing everyone in closer to the line and once I saw they weren't going to cover Austin we knew we had to hit him," Lohmiller said. "Then in the second half they had three guys on him and he still made plays. He's an exceptional athlete. He's unbelievable and we get another year of him."

In the second half, however, Pequot's offense couldn't muster any momentum. Pequot opened with four straight three and outs. Three of the four possessions suffered drive-killing penalties.

It wasn't until possession No. 4, after a poor DGF punt gave Pequot the ball at the Rebel 41, that the Patriots were able to take advantage. Tangen hit Young on a 37-yard strike and later converted a fourth and one on the DGF 3. Tangen finished the drive with a 1-yard keeper to make it 28-20 with 7:35 left.

A 35-yard field goal with 3:47 remaining by Drew Stalboerger pushed DGF's lead to the 31-20 final and Pequot, which played near mistake-free football in the first half, committed its only turnover when Tangen's throw found DGF's Nate Nelson for the game-ending interception.

Tangen threw for 171 yards and a touchdown. Young posted 135 yards receiving on four catches and Traut rushed for 77 yards on 11 carries.

"I think this is the most resilient group of guys because we're so thin," said Lohmiller. "It's not like we can just put another guy in when we get an injury. Our center got hurt, we can't put in our back-up center because we don't have one. We had to move our guard to center in bring in somebody to play guard. The same with safety. I don't have a second-string safety.

"We've got a great group of guys, but we're just thin. We don't have the experience. It's either starters or we're going down to freshmen or sophomores. We're a young team and so when we come back next year, we should be pretty tough."

DGF, which will make its fourth straight state trip, received 166 rushing yards from Scheel. Edeen was 7-of-13 for 212 yards and two touchdowns. His second touchdown came on a third and 31 play. Edeen hit the 6-foot-3 Ewen, who just came out for football this year. The play covered 46 yards and handed DGF a 28-14 edge early in the third quarter.

"That was a huge play," said Soderberg. "There were a lot of plays that were huge, but that one put points on the board. We got out of the third and 31. I think we were in a third and 31 last year and we got out of it, but (Ewen) is just a heck of an athlete. He's a tall kid and he went up and got the ball."

Ewen, who competed in last year' state track and field meet, finished with 88 yards on four catches.

"Pequot Lakes played a great game," said Soderberg. "They're well-coached. They have a great program and they're nice kids. They were really nice when we were walking through the line. I think they're a great team and with all those juniors, they'll be great again next year."

Pequot Lakes 7 7 0 6—20

Dilworth-G-F 14 7 7 3—31

First quarter

DGF-Garrett Scheel 6 run (Drew Stalboerger kick) 6:10

DGF-Brandon Ciak 67 pass from Ethan Edeen (Stalboerger kick) 4:19

PL-Nathan Traut 60 run (Konrad Nagy kick) 3:14

Second quarter

DGF-Scheel 14 run (Stalboerger kick) 4:18

PL-Austin Young 67 pass from Max Tangen (Nagy kick) 3:21

Third quarter

DGF-Spencer Ewen 46 pass from Edeen (Stalboerger kick) 4:59

Fourth quarter

PL-Tagen 1 run (kick failed) 7:35

DGF-Stalboerger 35 field goal 3:47

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: PL 22-88, DGF 45-242

Pass comp-att-int-yds: PL 6-22-1-171, DGF 7-14-0-212

Total offense: PL 44-259, DGF 59-452

Individual leaders

Rushing: PL-Blake Lane 2-4, Nathan Traut 11-77, Max Tangen 5-(-3), Calvin Maske 2-6, Deven Psyck 2-4; DGF- Garrett Scheel 27-166, Ben Beyer 8-38, Ryan Poehls 9-28, Ethan Edeen 1-10

Passing: PL-Tagen 6-22-171 ; DGF-Edeen 7-13-212, Scheel 0-1-0

Receiving: PL-Austin Young 4-135, Maxx Schindel 1-13, Traut 1-23 ; DGF-Brandon Ciak 1-67, Scheel 1-20, Spencer Ewen 4-88, Poehls 1-17, Beyer 1-18