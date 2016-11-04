Area Football: Pillager headed back to state

FARGO, N.D.—The first time the Pillager Huskies advanced to the state tournament in 2000, Josh Doss was not a fan.

In fact, Doss was cheering (despite being just born) for the Huskies quarterfinal opponent—Warrion-Alvarado-Oslo, where his dad was the head coach. That was until the next spring when the Doss family moved to Pillager so his dad, Scott Doss, could become the new Pillager principal.

On Friday, it was the young Doss who helped his new favorite team advance to their fourth state tournament with a 29-6 victory over the No. 2 seeded Ottertail Central Bulldogs at the Fargodome for the Section 6-2A title.

"This feels great," said Doss. "We have a great group of guys with a good group of senior leaders. We have juniors competing. We've been playing for awhile and we're just a good overall team. We mesh really well as a team. We're a tight bunch. It's a great feeling."

The junior quarterback finished with 103 yards passing and two touchdowns on 8-of-15 passes. Senior Ridge Hunstad was his top target with 64 yards and two touchdowns on three catches. Ryan Foehrenbacher also caught three passes for 39 yards and Eli Horn, who left the game early with a shoulder injury, led the Huskies with 87 yards rushing.

Hunstad and Foehrenbacher each had another catch in Friday's title game, which they converted into points.

"This feels awesome," said Pillager head coach Paul Peterson. "This is a big deal. I come from coaching in North Dakota and they'll be playing their state tournament here pretty quick. You have to really earn your way to get to the state tournament. Now we get a chance to play another good team out this way again next week in Moorhead and hopefully get a chance to play at US Bank. We keep playing the way we do, it will be fun."

The combination of Doss and Hunstad helped the Huskies to a 14-0 halftime lead. The two connected on both Pillager TDs and a 2-point conversion. The first strike covered 12 yards and capped off a short drive that was set up by a poor Bulldog punt that gave Pillager the ball at the OTC 21.

The second Pillager touchdown was a little more dramatic. With 1:27 remaining, the Huskies took over at their own 17. Four completions later, including a 42-yard strike between Hunstad and Doss on third and 17, set up the Doss to Hunstad 10-yard score with no time left on the clock.

"We were pretty calm on that drive," said Doss. "We work on that stuff in practice. We do it a lot. We're very well prepared and we were good. Ridge and Ryan are great athletes and they catch just about everything I throw at them. We had good blocking up front so it was good."

There was conversation of going for a field goal, but Hunstad talked his Peterson into calling one more pass play.

"I just told coach that the under route was going to work perfectly so he trusted me thank goodness," said Hunstad. "We punched it in at the end, which was huge."

Ryan Foehrenbacher received an early Christmas present in the third quarter. The big defensive lineman intercepted an arrant pass on an attempted punt. The snap was bad forcing OTC's Eric VanErp to try and get rid of the ball. Unfortunately it landed in Foehrenbacher's hands. He then returned it 26 yards to give Pillager a 22-0 edge early in the third.

"I just saw our guys going to get him and I knew he was going to throw it," said Foehrenbacher. "I just sat in the weeds and it came right to me. And then I just took off running."

Hunstad matched Foehrenbacher with another interception return for a touchdown. Hunstad's covered a little more ground as he returned his 97 yards for the score.

"I caught the ball and I had open field and right away my guys started turning around and blocking for me," said Hunstad. "It was a fun return. I saw daylight and went for it."

The Huskies forced four turnovers, including two fumble recoveries and held OTC to just 286 yards of offense. Pillager only gained 269, but the two big interception returns allowed the Huskies to run out the clock and not gamble.

"That was a big play for us at the end of the half being able to get that touchdown," said Peterson. "Ridge made a great play on the ball and ran it up in there. Then coming out making those defensive plays, those bonus points help greatly, especially playing against a great team like OTC."

Ottertail Central 0 0 0 6— 6

Pillager 0 14 8 7—29

Second quarter

P-Ridge Hunstad 12 pass from Josh Doss 7:19

P-Hunstad 10 pass from Doss (Hunstad pass from Doss) 0.0

Third quarter

P-Ryan Foehrenbacher 26 interception return (Foehrenbacher pass from Doss) 6:05

Fourth quarter

P-Hunstad 97 yard interception return (Bo Kruchten kick) 5:02

OTC-Eric VanErp 22 pass from Nick VanErp (pass failed) 2:12

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: P 38-166, OTC 38-108

Pass comp-att-int-yds: P 8-16-1-103, OTC 12-22-2-178

Total offense: P 54-269, OTC 60-286

Individual leaders

Rushing: P-Ridge Hunstad 10-33, Damian Fink 4-14, Josh Doss 2-(-5), Austin Berndt 1-3, Eli Horn 9-87, Logan Gjovik 8-45, Carson VanVickle 1-6, Tucker Peterson 1-8; OTC- Austin Wensauer 14-60, Nick VanErp 8-(-14), Ben Naddy 8-16, Colton Kirschbaum 3-24, Sylvan Graham-Blackman 3-10, Nate Hart 2-7

Passing: P-Doss 8-15-103, Hunstad 0-1-0; OTC-Nick VanErp 12-21-178, Eric VanErp 0-1-0

Receiving: P-Hunstad 3-64, Ryan Foehrenbacher 3-39, Horn 1-(-3), Levi Nagel 1-3; OTC- Eric VanErp 7-75, Isaiah Dorn 2-47, Naddy 1-19, Kirschbaum 2-37