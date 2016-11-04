Bowling: Warriors finish second in conference

The Warriors bowled a 264 game which was the conference's high game for the year.

Brainerd's high bowlers for the day were Josh Gabrio and Stephan Johnson each with 100-percent fills.

In the junior varsity division, Brainerd Blue finished first with a 12-2 record and Brainerd Silver was third with a 9-5 record. Eighth-grader Isaiah Warta was high bowler for the day with only two open frames in 10 games for a 92-percent fill percentage.

Brainerd will be the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament Nov. 12 at Split Rock Lanes in Wyoming, Minn.