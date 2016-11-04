Volleyball: Tryouts Nov. 13 for Central Lakes Juniors
Open tryouts for the Central Lakes Juniors Volleyball Club are scheduled Nov. 13 at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.
Juniors and seniors should arrive early to register for 17U and 18U tryouts which are from 1 to 3 p.m.. Eighth-, ninth- and 10th-graders should arrive early to register for 14U, 15U and 16U tryouts which are from 3 to 5 p.m.
Call backs will be Nov. 20.
Please contact Jane Peterson, club director at jpeterso@clcmn.edu or 218-855-8210 with any questions.