Football: Pioneers capture fourth straight section title

ST. CLOUD—Brandon Ortman and Lane Girtz combined to rush for 310 yards and Pierz's defense was stifling as the Pioneers defeated the Mora Mustangs 34-13 for the Section 5-3A championship Friday at St. Cloud State University's Husky Stadium.

Ortman carried 13 times for 170 yards and one touchdown for top-seeded Pierz. Girtz rushed 28 times for 140 yards and scored three TDs.

Pierz's defense limited No. 2-seeded Mora to 84 rushing yards—268 total yards of offense. The defending 3A state champion Pioneers allowed Mora to score only on its first and last possessions. Pierz sacked Mustangs quarterback Luke Anderson four times. The Mustangs had 113 yards of total offense in the first half.

The Pioneers finished with 388 total yards of offense, all but 14 yards were gained on the ground.

One play following an interception, the Mustangs opened the scoring on Jeremiah Mantel's 6-yard run 91 seconds into the game.

The Pioneers then rattled off 34 unanswered points, scoring on three straight possessions in the first half and on two in a row in the second.

Pierz's scoring started with quarterback Preston Rocheleau's 14-yard TD pass to Logan Lease. The first of four Rocheleau extra-point kicks tied the game for the only time.

Girtz's 4-yard run in the second quarter made it 14-7. He ran 2 yards for a score in the second quarter for a 13-point halftime edge.

A holding penalty nullified Rocheleau's 27-yard TD pass to Girtz with 54 seconds left in the half.

In the third quarter, Girtz barreled into the end zone from a yard out and it was 27-7 Pioneers.

Ortman's 17-yard scoring run with 8:05 left in the game gave Pierz a 27-point advantage and locked up its fourth straight trip to state, its fifth in the last six years, and the 13th state appearance in program history.

Anderson finished 10-for-21 passing for 184 yards and a score.

Mora 7 0 0 6—13

Pierz 7 13 7 7—34

First quarter

M-Jeremiah Mantel 6 run (Matt Peters kick) 10:29

P-Logan Lease 14 pass from Preston Rocheleau (Rocheleau kick) 5:24

Second quarter

P-Lane Girtz 4 run (Rocheleau kick) 6:47

P-Girtz 2 run (kick fails) 2:56

Third quarter

P-Girtz 1 run (Rocheleau kick) 3:57

Fourth quarter

P-Brandon Ortman 17 run (Rocheleau kick) 8:05

M-Cal Wright 6 pass from Luke Anderson (pass fails) 4:09

Team statistics

Rushing yards: P 374, M 84

Pass comp-att-int-yds: P 1-3-1-14, M 10-21-0-184

Total offense: P 388, M 268

Individual leaders

Rushing: Prz-Preston Rocheleau 1-2, Lane Girtz 28-140, Brandon Ortman 13-170, Carson Huls 9-42, Jalen Janson 2-3, Cohlton Boser 1-3, Matt Faust 2-11, Hunter Lund 2-6; M-Luke Anderson 4-(-29), Jon Smith 7-40, Jeremiah Mantel 14-40

Passing: Prz-Preston Rocheleau 1-3-1-14; M-Luke Anderson 10-21-0-184

Receiving: Prz-Logan Lease 1-14; M-Cal Wright 5-97, Bryce Norby 3-55, Jeremiah Mantel 1-8, Jesse Bourcy 1-24