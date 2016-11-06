Search
    Area Volleyball: W-DC finishes won win short of state

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 9:25 p.m.

    PELICAN RAPIDS—Casey Volkmann tallied 26 kills and 21 digs for the No. 2 seeded Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines, who fell in Saturday's Section 8-2A final to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 3-0.

    Ellie Miron added 15 kills and three digs for W-DC which finishes the season 22-10.

    It was the first section final for the Wolverines since the 2012 season.

    Ashley Adams dished out 41 set assists to go with four digs and Lila Lohmiller added 23 digs for W-DC.

    It's the first section championship for DGF since 2007, which will enter the state tournament with a 25-6 record.

    Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 25 25 25

    Wadena-Deer Creek 23 21 21

    Wadena-Deer Creek statistics

    Mackenzie Carsten 2 digs

    Aly Daigneault 1 dig, 1 kill, 5 blocks

    Lila Lohmiller 23 digs, 1 ace

    Ashley Adams 41 set assists, 4 digs

    Courtny Warren 3 digs

    Kennedy Gravelle 1 kill, 4 blocks

    Kyla Ness 8 digs

    Katlyn Heaton 1 dig

    Casey Volkmann 26 kills, 1 block, 21 digs, 1 set assist

    Ellie Miron 15 kills, 1 block, 3 digs

    Kylee Hopp 1 dig, 4 blocks

    Overall: WDC 22-10.

