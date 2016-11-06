Area Volleyball: W-DC finishes won win short of state
PELICAN RAPIDS—Casey Volkmann tallied 26 kills and 21 digs for the No. 2 seeded Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines, who fell in Saturday's Section 8-2A final to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 3-0.
Ellie Miron added 15 kills and three digs for W-DC which finishes the season 22-10.
It was the first section final for the Wolverines since the 2012 season.
Ashley Adams dished out 41 set assists to go with four digs and Lila Lohmiller added 23 digs for W-DC.
It's the first section championship for DGF since 2007, which will enter the state tournament with a 25-6 record.
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 25 25 25
Wadena-Deer Creek 23 21 21
Wadena-Deer Creek statistics
Mackenzie Carsten 2 digs
Aly Daigneault 1 dig, 1 kill, 5 blocks
Lila Lohmiller 23 digs, 1 ace
Ashley Adams 41 set assists, 4 digs
Courtny Warren 3 digs
Kennedy Gravelle 1 kill, 4 blocks
Kyla Ness 8 digs
Katlyn Heaton 1 dig
Casey Volkmann 26 kills, 1 block, 21 digs, 1 set assist
Ellie Miron 15 kills, 1 block, 3 digs
Kylee Hopp 1 dig, 4 blocks
Overall: WDC 22-10.