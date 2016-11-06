Area Volleyball: W-DC finishes won win short of state

Ellie Miron added 15 kills and three digs for W-DC which finishes the season 22-10.

It was the first section final for the Wolverines since the 2012 season.

Ashley Adams dished out 41 set assists to go with four digs and Lila Lohmiller added 23 digs for W-DC.

It's the first section championship for DGF since 2007, which will enter the state tournament with a 25-6 record.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 25 25 25

Wadena-Deer Creek 23 21 21

Wadena-Deer Creek statistics

Mackenzie Carsten 2 digs

Aly Daigneault 1 dig, 1 kill, 5 blocks

Lila Lohmiller 23 digs, 1 ace

Ashley Adams 41 set assists, 4 digs

Courtny Warren 3 digs

Kennedy Gravelle 1 kill, 4 blocks

Kyla Ness 8 digs

Katlyn Heaton 1 dig

Casey Volkmann 26 kills, 1 block, 21 digs, 1 set assist

Ellie Miron 15 kills, 1 block, 3 digs

Kylee Hopp 1 dig, 4 blocks

Overall: WDC 22-10.