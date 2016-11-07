High School Football: C-I's Gindorff Mr. Football finalist
Crosby-Ironton Rangers senior quarterback-linebacker-kicker Noah Gindorff is one of 10 finalists for the 2016 Mr. Football Award which is sponsored by the Minnesota Football Coaches Association and the Minnesota Vikings.
Additional finalists:
Blaise Andries, Marshall OT/DT; Christopher Bain, Grand Meadow, RB/LB; Mitchell Fulton, Wabasso, RB/S; Sam Gibas, Elk River, RB/LB; Zach Ojile, Spring Lake Park, QB/DB/P; Jaran Roste, Alexandria, QB; Jacob Stanislawski, Winona, OL/DL; Wade Sullivan, Lakeville North, RB; and Tanner Tiege, Big Lake, RB/WR/K.
The award will be presented at the Mr. Football Banquet Dec. 4 at the Doubletree by Hilton Minneapolis Park Place Hotel.