    High School Football: C-I's Gindorff Mr. Football finalist

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH on Nov 7, 2016 at 11:32 p.m.
    Noah Gindorff

    Crosby-Ironton Rangers senior quarterback-linebacker-kicker Noah Gindorff is one of 10 finalists for the 2016 Mr. Football Award which is sponsored by the Minnesota Football Coaches Association and the Minnesota Vikings.

    Additional finalists:

    Blaise Andries, Marshall OT/DT; Christopher Bain, Grand Meadow, RB/LB; Mitchell Fulton, Wabasso, RB/S; Sam Gibas, Elk River, RB/LB; Zach Ojile, Spring Lake Park, QB/DB/P; Jaran Roste, Alexandria, QB; Jacob Stanislawski, Winona, OL/DL; Wade Sullivan, Lakeville North, RB; and Tanner Tiege, Big Lake, RB/WR/K.

    The award will be presented at the Mr. Football Banquet Dec. 4 at the Doubletree by Hilton Minneapolis Park Place Hotel.

