High School Football: Pierz's Girtz on academic all-state team
Pierz senior running back-linebacker Lane Girtz was named to the Class 3A academic all-state team.
Girtz has rushed 178 times for 853 yards and 16 touchdowns this season and has scored 96 points. He has caught five passes for 106 yards, returned five punts for 58 yards and returned six kickoffs for 174 yards and a TD.
In addition, he has kicked off 30 times for 1,610 yards, a 44.7 average, with five touchbacks.
Entering the section championship game, Girtz had made 43 total tackles.
The Pioneers play Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin in the Class 3A state quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Saturday at Brainerd's Adamson Field.