High School Football: Geraets named Warriors' MVP
Junior running back Charlie Geraets, who rushed for 1,660 yards and 20 touchdowns this season, was named the Brainerd Warriors' most valuable player at the team's banquet Monday.
In addition, Geraets was voted the team's offensive player of the year, was an All-North Central Red Subdistrict player, an All-Section 8-5A player and was named one of four captains for 2017.
Other varsity award winners:
All-North Central Red Subdistrict: Seth Desrocher, Greg Rider, Brandon Justin, Ryan Powers, Mike Bieganek, Luke Johnson, Will Peabody
Scholar All-North Central Red Subdistrict: Seth Desrocher, Mike Bieganek, Brandon Justin, Devan Liebeg, Jacob Ebinger, Will Peabody
All-Section 8-5A; Luke Johnson, Max Zimmerman, Charlie Geraets
All-section honorable mention: Greg Rider, Mike Bieganek
Most improved: Senior-Tanner Clink; Junior-McCale Peterson
Defensive player of year: Luke Johnson
2017 captains: Max Zimmerman, Charlie Geraets, Luke Johnson, Hunter Erickson
Special teams player of year: Devan Liebeg
Scout player of year: Riley Jordan
All-North Central Red Subdistrict honorable mention: Pat Gervenak, Max Boran, Isaac Hines, Hunter Erickson, Taylor Ludwig, Devan Liebeg, Tanner Stenglein, Jacob Ebinger, Luke Wiskow, Max Zimmerman
Sean Andrew Award: Brandon Justin
Academic all-state nominee: Will Peabody
Junior varsity player of year: Mike Bostrom
Sophomore awards:
Lineman of year: Fletcher DeRosier
Scout player of year: Mark Boran
Most improved: Renzen Caughey
Special teams player of year: Will Lundstrom
Defensive player of year: Garrett Gardiepy
Offensive player of year: Joe Klang