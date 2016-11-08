Search
    High School Football: Geraets named Warriors' MVP

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 7:51 p.m.

    Junior running back Charlie Geraets, who rushed for 1,660 yards and 20 touchdowns this season, was named the Brainerd Warriors' most valuable player at the team's banquet Monday.

    In addition, Geraets was voted the team's offensive player of the year, was an All-North Central Red Subdistrict player, an All-Section 8-5A player and was named one of four captains for 2017.

    Other varsity award winners:

    All-North Central Red Subdistrict: Seth Desrocher, Greg Rider, Brandon Justin, Ryan Powers, Mike Bieganek, Luke Johnson, Will Peabody

    Scholar All-North Central Red Subdistrict: Seth Desrocher, Mike Bieganek, Brandon Justin, Devan Liebeg, Jacob Ebinger, Will Peabody

    All-Section 8-5A; Luke Johnson, Max Zimmerman, Charlie Geraets

    All-section honorable mention: Greg Rider, Mike Bieganek

    Most improved: Senior-Tanner Clink; Junior-McCale Peterson

    Defensive player of year: Luke Johnson

    2017 captains: Max Zimmerman, Charlie Geraets, Luke Johnson, Hunter Erickson

    Special teams player of year: Devan Liebeg

    Scout player of year: Riley Jordan

    All-North Central Red Subdistrict honorable mention: Pat Gervenak, Max Boran, Isaac Hines, Hunter Erickson, Taylor Ludwig, Devan Liebeg, Tanner Stenglein, Jacob Ebinger, Luke Wiskow, Max Zimmerman

    Sean Andrew Award: Brandon Justin

    Academic all-state nominee: Will Peabody

    Junior varsity player of year: Mike Bostrom

    Sophomore awards:

    Lineman of year: Fletcher DeRosier

    Scout player of year: Mark Boran

    Most improved: Renzen Caughey

    Special teams player of year: Will Lundstrom

    Defensive player of year: Garrett Gardiepy

    Offensive player of year: Joe Klang

