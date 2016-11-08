High School Football: Geraets named Warriors' MVP

In addition, Geraets was voted the team's offensive player of the year, was an All-North Central Red Subdistrict player, an All-Section 8-5A player and was named one of four captains for 2017.

Other varsity award winners:

All-North Central Red Subdistrict: Seth Desrocher, Greg Rider, Brandon Justin, Ryan Powers, Mike Bieganek, Luke Johnson, Will Peabody

Scholar All-North Central Red Subdistrict: Seth Desrocher, Mike Bieganek, Brandon Justin, Devan Liebeg, Jacob Ebinger, Will Peabody

All-Section 8-5A; Luke Johnson, Max Zimmerman, Charlie Geraets

All-section honorable mention: Greg Rider, Mike Bieganek

Most improved: Senior-Tanner Clink; Junior-McCale Peterson

Defensive player of year: Luke Johnson

2017 captains: Max Zimmerman, Charlie Geraets, Luke Johnson, Hunter Erickson

Special teams player of year: Devan Liebeg

Scout player of year: Riley Jordan

All-North Central Red Subdistrict honorable mention: Pat Gervenak, Max Boran, Isaac Hines, Hunter Erickson, Taylor Ludwig, Devan Liebeg, Tanner Stenglein, Jacob Ebinger, Luke Wiskow, Max Zimmerman

Sean Andrew Award: Brandon Justin

Academic all-state nominee: Will Peabody

Junior varsity player of year: Mike Bostrom

Sophomore awards:

Lineman of year: Fletcher DeRosier

Scout player of year: Mark Boran

Most improved: Renzen Caughey

Special teams player of year: Will Lundstrom

Defensive player of year: Garrett Gardiepy

Offensive player of year: Joe Klang